IPL 2026: Kyle Jamieson In Trouble After Fiery Send-Off To RR Prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, DC Pacer Penalised By Match Officials

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals (DC) clinched a commanding seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, May 1.

Kyle Jamieson Gives Fiery Send-Off To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Despite the much-needed victory, DC speedster Kyle Jamieson was penalised for his actions during the game.

Jamieson gave a fiery send-off to RR prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, which landed the Kiwi star in trouble. The incident occurred after Sooryavanshi was dismissed by Jamieson on the fifth delivery of the second over in the first innings.

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Charged up after dismissing the 15-year-old, Jamieson spun around in celebration, fixing his gaze on Sooryavanshi as he walked back. His piercing stare added bite to the early breakthrough.

Kyle Jamieson Handed One Demerit Point

For his actions, Jamieson has been handed one demerit point. The 31-year-old also received a warning for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct.

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“Kyle Jamieson, Bowler, Delhi Capitals, has accumulated one Demerit Point and received a warning for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during Match No. 43 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur,” the IPL stated.

“Jamieson was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to using language, actions or gestures that disparage or could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player in the match. Jamieson admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by Match Referee Rajeev Seth,” the statement added.

Kyle Jamieson has played 15 matches in his IPL career, claiming 16 wickets at an economy rate of 10.12 and a bowling average of 31.62.

Currently, Delhi Capitals hold sixth place on the IPL 2026 standings with eight points and a net run rate of -0.895.