IPL 2026: Nitish Rana Slapped With Heavy Fine After Heated Argument With Umpire During DC's Defeat To CSK

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals batter Nitish Rana has been penalised by Indian Premier League (IPL) officials after the 32-year-old was involved in a heated argument with the umpire during the 18th match of IPL 2026 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Nitish Rana Argued With The Umpire In Second Innings

The confrontation between Nitish Rana and the umpire occurred in the 19th over of the second innings. Tensions rose when several Delhi Capitals players, including Rana, questioned the umpire after Tristan Stubbs’ request to change his gloves was denied.

During the run chase, Stubbs appeared uncomfortable as sweaty gloves affected his grip, prompting him to ask for a replacement. When the umpire turned down the request, Rana argued that playing with damp gloves could impact both performance and safety.

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Moments later, on the third ball of the 19th over, Stubbs was dismissed while attempting to loft Jamie Overton over mid-off, with Noor Ahmed completing the catch. Frustrated, Stubbs walked back to the dressing room, throwing his bat and gloves along the way.

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Nitish Rana Receives One Demerit Point

According to Cricbuzz, Nitish Rana has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee and has received one demerit point. The breach relates to “use of an audible obscenity during a match", following an argument with the fourth umpire.

Nitish Rana has played 121 matches and 115 innings in his IPL career, scoring 2,873 runs at a strike rate of 136.03 and an average of 27.36. In IPL 2025, Rana represented Rajasthan Royals (RR), where he played 11 matches and scored 217 runs at a strike rate of 161.94 and an average of 21.70.

Ahead of IPL 2026, Rana was traded to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 4.2 crore.

Chennai Super Kings clinched their maiden win of IPL 2026 after defeating Delhi Capitals by 23 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, April 11.

CSK batter Sanju Samson was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 115 off 56 balls at a strike rate of 205.36. He struck 15 fours and 4 sixes during his innings.