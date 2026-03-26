Updated 26 March 2026 at 11:57 IST
IPL 2026 Opening Ceremony at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy? BCCI Set to Take Big Call Before RCB-SRH Curtain-Raiser
IPL 2026: Will the Board of Control of Cricket in India scrap the much-awaited Opening Ceremony?
- Cricket
- 2 min read
IPL 2026: Will the Board of Control of Cricket in India scrap the much-awaited Opening Ceremony? There are speculations doing the rounds over it. Usually, the IPL Opening Ceremony is a glitzy affair, but there is much uncertainty over it will happen this year or not.
As per a report on the TOI, it is understood that there will not be an opening ceremony to show sensitivity, and pay respect towards the 11 victims of the stampede tragedy in Bengaluru on June 4 last year during RCB’s maiden title celebrations.
While there may not be an Opening Ceremony, the Indian board and it's Governing Council is apparently planning a huge closing ceremony.
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Opening Ceremony Scrapped
"Due to last year's tragic incident on June 4 last year, there will be no formal function on the day of the start of IPL -2026 (in Bengaluru). The BCCI is not organizing any cultural or entertainment show at the start of IPL-19 as a mark of respect to the departed souls due to that tragedy on June 4, 2025.
However, the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council are planning a grand entertainment function at the closing of the IPL, on the day of the final (May 31)," Saikia told to TOI.
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IPL Captains Meet
On Wednesday, captains from all 10 franchises attended the meeting, which was expected to focus on key playing conditions, rule clarifications, and operational aspects for the new season.
The meeting serves as a customary curtain-raiser ahead of every IPL season, ensuring clarity and uniform understanding of rules among team leaders before the tournament gets underway. The new season of the IPL gets underway on March 28 at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 26 March 2026 at 11:47 IST