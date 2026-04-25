IPL 2026: Punjab Kings Continue Unbeaten Run, Clinch Historic Victory Over Delhi Capitals

New Delhi: In a contest where runs leaked left and right, half-centuries from Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer outweighed a record-breaking 152* from KL Rahul as Punjab Kings (PBKS) chased down 265 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, breaking their own record of the highest-ever T20 cricket run-chase.

With this win, PBKS stand unbeaten with six wins and a no result, giving them 13 points. DC is at the sixth spot, with three wins and four losses, giving them six points. PBKS broke their record of chasing down 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2024 season.

Coming to the match, after DC opted to bat first, an entertaining 220-run second-wicket stand between KL Rahul (152* in 67 balls, with 16 fours and nine sixes) and Nitish Rana (91* in 44 balls, with 11 fours and four sixes) took DC to 264/2.

PBKS did not put their weapons down either, as Priyansh Arya (43 in 17 balls, with two fours and five sixes) and Prabhsimran (76 in 26 balls, with nine fours and five sixes) shaved off 116 runs in the powerplay, later, Shreyas (71* in 36 balls, with three fours and seven sixes) put partnerships with Nehal Wadhera (25) and Shashank Singh (19*), completing the chase in 18.5 overs with six wickets left.

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During a chase of 265 runs, the opening pair of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran started off well, with Priyansh starting and ending the first over by Aquib Nabi with a six.

Mukesh Kumar's next over leaked 21 runs, with a six each from the duo and a four by Prabhsimran.

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The third over witnessed a scary scene as Lungi Ngidi landed badly on his head while attempting to catch a hit by Priyansh and had to be stretchered off the field, with an ambulance brought in. Dushmantha Chameera took his place as a substitute. The over leaked 20 runs, courtesy of two sixes and a four from Priyansh, bringing up the 50-run mark in 2.5 overs.

Prabhsimran Singh continued his aggression, smashing Aquib for 27 runs in the fourth over, including three sixes and some extras bowled by the pacer. Later in the final over of the powerplay, he smashed Mukesh for six fours in a row, bringing up the 100-run mark in 5.2 overs and reaching his half-century in 18 balls, with three fours and five sixes.

PBKS ended their powerplay at 116/0, with Priyansh (38*) and Prabhsimran (71*) unbeaten. This was the second-highest powerplay score, next to SRH's 125/0 in 2024 against DC.

Axar ended the 126-run stand in the seventh over, removing Priyansh for a 17-ball 43, with two fours and five sixes. In the next over, Prabhsimran followed, trapped lbw by Kuldeep Yadav for a 26-ball 76, with nine fours and five sixes. PBKS was 132/2 in 7.3 overs.

Cooper Connolly looked great, but Kuldeep rattled his stumps for a 10-ball 17, bringing down PBKS to 145/3 in 9.2 overs. Halfway through, PBKS was 145/3, with skipper Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera in a good enough position to win the match.

Over the next five overs, Shreyas took some risk against spinners Kuldeep and Vipraj Nigam, while Nehal got his eye in, smashing T Natrajan and Vipraj for fours and sixes, taking PBKS to 200-run mark in 14.2 overs. But Vipraj finally got the last laugh by removing Nehal for 14-ball 25, with three fours and a six. PBKS was 201/4 in 14.3 overs.

Iyer got dropped twice by Karun Nair, and he took advantage of it by smashing Kuldeep for three sixes and a four, bringing up his fourth fifty of the season in 26 balls, with two fours and five sixes. In 16 overs, PBKS was 226/4, needing just 39 in the final four overs.

Iyer and Shashank Singh thumped Mukesh for 16 runs, bringing down the equation to 23 needed in three overs.

At the end of two overs, PBKS needed 13 runs. PBKS ended their successful run chase at 265/4 in 18.5 overs, with Shreyas (71* in 36 balls, with three fours and seven sixes) and Shashank Singh (19*) unbeaten.

Earlier, KL Rahul and Nitish Rana produced a clinical batting masterclass to help Delhi Capitals (DC) post a mammoth total of 264/2.

Led by an unbeaten 67-ball 152 run knock from KL Rahul and a destructive 91 off 44 balls from Nitish Rana, the Capitals dismantled the Punjab bowling attack to post the highest total of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

Both Rahul and Rana combined for a record 220-run partnership, the second-highest in IPL history. KL Rahul's 152* and Nitish Rana's 91 also helped DC post their highest-ever team total in IPL history.

The innings began with Arshdeep Singh bowling the first over after DC won the toss and opted to bowl first. He conceded nine runs in the opening over, but things escalated in the second over as KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka (11 runs off 7 balls) smashed 15 runs off Xavier Bartlett's bowling.

Rahul had an early scare in the third over when he was batting at 12 runs off six balls as Arshdeep Singh induced a top edge. In a dramatic moment, Shashank Singh spilled a straightforward catch near the boundary, handing Rahul a reprieve that ultimately proved costly for Punjab.

Although Arshdeep Singh provided an early breakthrough in the same over by dismissing Pathum Nissanka in the third over, reducing DC to 28/1, Rahul capitalised on the reprieve. Delhi Capitals added 12 runs in the over to move to 35/1 after three overs.

New batter in, Nitish Rana, also joined Rahul's onslaught as he slammed two back-to-back boundaries in the fourth over, delivered by Marco Jansen.

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer introduced Vijaykumar Vyshak in the fifth over, and he went for runs as well, including two fours by Nitish and a six by Rahul. The Rahul-Rana duo got 16 runs off the over as DC reached 61/1 in 5 overs.

Jansen bowled a quiet sixth over as DC batters only got seven runs in the over, as DC found themselves at 68/1 in 6 overs.

The duo reached the 50-run mark in 25 balls.

Following the Powerplay, both the batters ensured the momentum did not stall against the spin of Yuzvendra Chahal as DC got 10 runs in the spinner's first over. The DC duo remained aggressive as Rahul reached his fifty in just 26 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes.

Halfway through, DC was 102/1, with KL (56*) and Rana (35*) unbeaten.

Nitish Rana, on the other hand, took the attack to the PBKS' pacer Xavier Bartlett in the 12th over. The over went for an astonishing 28 runs, reading: 6, 4, 4, 4, 4, 6. Rana showcased his full range, culminating in a monstrous six over deep extra cover. He also brought up his fifty off 29 balls.

Iyer introduced Marcus Stoinis to bowl the 13th over, and the all-rounder did well to just concede 11 runs. However, Arshdeep Singh, returning to bowl his third over of the day, went for 20 runs in the 14th over as Rahul took him on for three boundaries and a six, taking DC to 173/1 in 14 overs.

Rahul brought up his hundred off just 47 balls in the 15th over as he scored a boundary off Jansen's bowling. Rahul's ton marked his sixth in IPL history; it came with 12 fours and five sixes. Both he and Nitish took down Marco Jansen for 16 runs in the 15th over.

Rahul unleashed carnage as he took Vijaykumar Vyshak on for 24 runs in the 16th over, hitting three sixes and a four, taking DC past the 200-run mark in 15.3 overs. After 16 overs, DC were 213/1.

Chahal bowled his final over for the day and went for 13 runs as Nitish Rana escaped a brilliant catching effort made by PBKS' Marcus Stoinis in the deep backward square leg region.

Rahul and Rana scored 12 runs off the next over, bowled by Jansen, as DC reached 238/1 in 18 overs.

PBKS finally broke the incredible 220-run partnership as Xavier Bartlett got rid of Nitish Rana in the penultimate over. Rana was dismissed for a 91-run knock off 44 balls, laced with 11 boundaries and four maximums. DC was 248/2 in 18.3 overs.

In the final over, bowled by Arshdeep Singh, Delhi Capitals added nine runs to finish at 264/2 in 20 overs, setting a daunting target for Punjab Kings. KL carried his bat to the delight of Indian fans.

It was a day to forget for the Punjab bowlers as Arshdeep Singh (1/49 in 4 overs) and Xavier Bartlett (1/69 in 4 overs) were the only wicket takers. Even the usually reliable Yuzvendra Chahal went wicketless, conceding 42 runs in his spell.