IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Manager Romi Bhinder Faces BCCI Heat, Penalised For Using Mobile In Dugout

Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder has escaped a strict punishment after he was found guilty of breaching the IPL protocols for using a mobile phone. Clips on social media showed Bhinder was caught using a mobile during the Rajasthan Royals' clash against RCB and the player was issued a notice by BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit. Bhinder has been fined INR 1 lakh and has also received a warning.

As per the IPL official protocol, mobile phones are not allowed in the dugout in order to control any outside influence. All the players and team members have to submit their mobile phones before the start of the match, and BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit already has a strict SOP in place regarding using devices during an IPL match.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the development to Hindustan Times, “Romi Bhinder was involved in a protocol violation in the Guwahati match. He was issued a notice under the IPL protocols. He was given 48 hours to explain his position. His explanation came, and we are not very satisfied with it. The Anti-Corruption Unit is not very satisfied with his reply. As it is his first breach, so under the protocols, he was fined an amount of INR 1 lakh and also handed a warning that he needs to be more careful in the future."



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