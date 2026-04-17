IPL 2026: RCB Go Green! Defending IPL Champions To Don 'Special Jersey' Against Delhi Capitals

RCB will sport their iconic green jerseys in their upcoming home IPL 2026 home game against Delhi Capitals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. These jerseys, which are made of recycled materials, demonstrate the team's continued effort towards their commitment to sustainability. Notably, RCB remain the only T20 franchise in the world that is carbon neutral.

First launched in 2011, RCB continue to embed sustainability across its operations, with a structured focus on measurement, accountability, and fan participation, as it works towards becoming carbon positive.

Speaking on the initiative, Rajesh Menon, CEO, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said:

“Achieving carbon-neutral status as a T20 franchise is the result of years of dedicated work. The green jerseys reflect this commitment, and we hope this initiative inspires our fans and stakeholders to embrace more responsible and sustainable practices."

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A key component of RCB’s sustainability efforts is a comprehensive assessment of fan behaviour on matchdays. Through stadium-wide surveys conducted across all stands, the franchise is studying commute patterns, ride-sharing behaviour, and estimating carbon emissions per spectator, enabling a clearer understanding of the environmental impact of fan travel.

Fans are also encouraged to use public transport to attend matches, with match tickets enabling access to the Bengaluru Metro.

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At the stadium level, RCB continues to strengthen its waste management systems, with detailed monitoring and audits of segregation practices.

RCB deploy a series of measures to reduce and offset their carbon emissions, including waste segregation and management at the stadium, the use of renewable energy sources such as solar-powered lighting, and other initiatives including voluntary fan pledges to reduce dependency on conventional resources.

The franchise also maintains a detailed assessment of its operational footprint, including emissions linked to team travel, accommodation, and energy consumption. This includes analysis of travel distances and fuel usage, accommodation-related emissions through room-night data, and verification of stadium energy usage through diesel generator audits and electricity consumption records.