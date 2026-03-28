IPL 2026: RCB, SRH Players Observe One-minute Silence To Honour Stampede Victims At Chinnaswamy Stadium





During the tournament opener against the Hyderabad-based franchise, the defending champions RCB will also wear black armbands. A statement from RCB said, "Royal Challengers Bengaluru will pay tribute to the eleven members of the RCB family who tragically lost their lives in the unfortunate incident on June 4."



"As a mark of respect, players will wear practice jerseys bearing the number 11 during the warm-up, followed by black armbands during the match."



"In a lasting gesture of remembrance, eleven seats at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will remain unoccupied, serving as a permanent tribute to the fans whose unwavering support will always be a part of the RCB family," the statement concluded.



Meanwhile, Bengaluru won the toss and decided to field against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the tournament opener at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. At 27 years and 253 days, Ishan Kishan, who is the stand-in captain of Sunrisers, became the franchise's second-youngest skipper, behind Kane Williamson (27y, 244d) in 2018.