IPL 2026: Tristan Stubbs And David Miller Seal Last Ball Thriller As Delhi Capitals Beat RCB By Six Wickets

IPL 2026: Fifties from KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs and a clinical finish by David Miller helped Delhi Capitals (DC) overcome a fine bowling display, beating Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by four wickets in a last-ball thriller at Bengaluru on Saturday.



With this win, DC has climbed to the fourth spot with three wins and two losses, giving them six points. RCB is at the second place, with four wins and two losses, giving them eight points.



When RCB was put to bat first, they could put up just 175/8 in 20 overs, with Phil Salt (63 in 38 balls, with four boundaries and three boundaries) being the only massive contributor as wickets fell regularly. Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel took two wickets. During the run-chase, DC slipped to 18/3 courtesy a fine spell from Bhuvneshwar, but fifties from KL (57 in 34 balls, with six fours and two sixes), Stubbs (60* in 47 balls, with four boundaries) and finishing from Miller (22* in 10 balls, with a four and two sixes) guided DC to a brilliant win.



During the run-chase of 176 runs, Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave RCB just the start they wanted, trapping Pathum Nissanka for just one run on the fourth ball of the first over, then getting Karun Nair (5) and Sameer Rizvi (2) courtesy sensational catches from Phil Salt and wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma. DC looked down and out at 18/3 in 2.5 overs.



The fifth over saw KL reliving some pressure, with a six and a couple of fours against Josh Hazlewood, getting 14 runs from the over. DC ended their power play at 50/3 in six overs.



Rahul collected a couple of boundaries against Suyash Sharma in the eighth over, bringing up the 50-run stand in 29 balls. He continued to take down Suyash, bringing up his second half-century of the season in 30 balls, with five fours and two sixes. Halfway through their innings, DC was 87/3, with KL (57*) and Tristan Stubbs (18*) unbeaten.



Starting off the second half, Krunal removed KL for a 34-ball 57, with six fours and two sixes. Virat Kohli took a fine diving catch. DC was down 87/4 in 10.1 overs.



Skipper Axar Patel started off with a four on the first ball and, along with Stubbs, took DC to the 100-run mark in 11.5 overs.



Rasikh Dar Salam's 13th over removed some pressure from DC, as Axar and Stubbs collected three fours.



At the end of 14th over, DC was 130/4, with Axar (24*) and Stubbs (36*) unbeaten. In the next three overs, RCB bowlers exerted massive pressure on DC, with Krunal giving away five runs in the 15th over, Bhuvneshwar giving five in the 16th over, and Hazlewood continuing the squeeze with a four-run 17th over.



Axar was off the field due to cramps at score of 19-ball 26, with three fours. On the fourth ball of Bhuvneshwar's 18th over, Stubbs dispatched him for a six over deep square leg, breaking a boundary-less streak of 24 balls. He reached his half-century in 41 balls, with three fours and a six. With two overs left, DC needed 25 runs, with Stubbs and David Miller at the crease.



Stubbs and Miller took the chase forward, collecting 10 runs from Rasikh's penultimate over, including a four by Stubbs. DC needed 15 in the final over.



Romario Shepherd came to deliver the final over. After a single on the first two balls, Miller produced two successive sixes and a four to take DC over the finishing line with a ball left. DC ended their chase at 179/4 in 19.5 overs, with Miller (22* in 10 balls. with a four and two sixes) and Stubbs (60* in 47 balls, with four boundaries and a six) unbeaten.



Bhuvneshwar (3/26) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, while Hazlewood (0/38) and Rasikh (0/40) also delivered some fine bowling towards the end stages. Krunal Pandya also delivered a fine spell of 1/24 in four overs.



Earlier, RCB set a modest target of 176 runs for Delhi Capitals (DC) despite starting well at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.



Asked to bat first, RCB got off to a flying start with the openers, Phil Salt and Virat Kohli adding 52 runs for the first wicket. The highlight of the partnership included Phil collecting two fours and a six against Aquib Nabi in the fifth over, bringing the 50-run mark in five overs.



Kohli failed to hit his 300th IPL six and departed after making 19 runs with the help of three boundaries, falling to Lungi Ngidi while going aerial, handing a catch to Pathum Nissanka at deep cover. The hosts added 59 runs in the power play.



Devdutt Padikkal came in to bat at number three and started with a few boundaries, but lost his wicket to the DC skipper Axar Patel. He made 18 runs off 13 balls, with the help of one six and a four. RCB was 99/2 in 10 overs.



Salt kept hitting boundaries from one end and completed his half-century in 30 balls, with five fours and three sixes. He made 63 runs off 38 balls with the help of seven boundaries before Kuldeep Yadav got him caught by Tristan Stubbs. RCB was 105/3 in 10.4 overs.



RCB skipper Rajat Patidar started with a six, but Mukesh Kumar got him caught behind. He made just eight runs off four balls. Another wicket fell in quick succession, with RCB at 131/4 in 12.4 overs.



Tim David (26 off 17 balls) hit three fours and one six, but lost his wicket to Patel. Half of the RCB wickets were gone at 146 runs in 15.4 overs.



Shepherd failed to hit big sixes and departed after making just one run to Kuldeep. RCB was 149/6 in 16.3 overs.



Jitesh failed to accelerate in the death overs and made just 14 runs off 20 balls. Krunal Pandya contributed with 12 runs, including a beautiful straight six, but was run out due to miscommunication by Jitesh. Despite all efforts from the tailenders, RCB finished with 175/8.



For DC, Lungi Ngidi (2/39), Kuldeep Yadav (2/32) and Axar Patel (2/18) picked two wickets each, whereas Mukesh Kumar grabbed one wicket of Patidar.



Brief Score: RCB - 175/8 (Phil Salt - 63 off 38 balls, Tim David - 26 off 17 balls, Axar Patel 18/2) lost to DC: 179/4 in 19.5 overs (Tristan Stubbs 60*, KL Rahul 57, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/26) by six wickets.