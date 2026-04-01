IPL Success Or India Debut? LSG's Recent Acquisition Arjun Tendulkar Makes Honest Revelation

IPL 2026: Arjun Tendulkar joined Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) before the start of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season for ₹30 lakh. He was traded to the Super Giants from Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the 19th season of the cash-rich league.

Tendulkar made his IPL debut in 2023 with the Mumbai-based franchise. In his debut season, the 26-year-old played four matches, claiming three wickets and scoring 13 runs.

Overall, the bowler has played five IPL matches, taking three wickets at an economy rate of 9.36 and a bowling average of 38.00.

Advertisement

Arjun Tendulkar Makes Honest Revelation

In a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Tendulkar was asked what he would like to be known for in the next five years, playing for India or becoming an IPL star. Interestingly, the 26-year-old chose to become an IPL star over making his India debut.

The LSG bowler added that he wants to be happy within himself without hurting anyone else.

Advertisement

“The last one. Being happy within myself, without hurting or causing harm to others, and living an honest life,” Arjun Tendulkar said.

Here's How LSG Performed In IPL 2025