Ireland Cricket Announce Packed Home Schedule, To Host India For Two T20is In June 2026

Ireland men's and women's sides have a packed home summer ahead, as Cricket Ireland announced a host of fixtures for both sides, marking a landmark year with several major assignments. Ireland will start the season by hosting 2021 ICC World Test Champions New Zealand at Belfast from May 27-30 onwards, as per ICC.



Following this will be a two-match T20I series against India from June 26-28.



From August 5 to 14 onwards, Ireland will be hosting Afghanistan for five ODIs.



Meanwhile, the women's team will gear up for the fourth edition of the ICC Women's Championship. As part of the cycle, Ireland will host India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and West Indies, while touring England, Australia, Zimbabwe, and Sri Lanka.



The schedule kickstarts with a home series against West Indies in July, followed by away tours to England in September and Zimbabwe in early 2027.



Ireland is also set to feature in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in England and Wales this summer starting from June 12 onwards. Ireland is placed in Group B alongside England, defending champions New Zealand, Scotland, Sri Lanka and West Indies.