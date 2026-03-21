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Updated 21 March 2026 at 13:06 IST

Ireland Cricket Announce Packed Home Schedule, To Host India For Two T20is In June 2026

Cricket Ireland has announced a packed home schedule for its men's and women's teams, which includes two T20Is against India in June.

Asian News International
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Indian players celebrate T20 World Cup title
Indian players celebrate T20 World Cup title | Image: AP

Cricket Ireland has announced a packed home schedule for its men's and women's team, which includes two T20Is against India in June.


Ireland men's and women's sides have a packed home summer ahead, as Cricket Ireland announced a host of fixtures for both sides, marking a landmark year with several major assignments.

Ireland will start the season by hosting 2021 ICC World Test Champions New Zealand at Belfast from May 27-30 onwards, as per ICC.


Following this will be a two-match T20I series against India from June 26-28.

From August 5 to 14 onwards, Ireland will be hosting Afghanistan for five ODIs.

Meanwhile, the women's team will gear up for the fourth edition of the ICC Women's Championship. As part of the cycle, Ireland will host India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and West Indies, while touring England, Australia, Zimbabwe, and Sri Lanka.

The schedule kickstarts with a home series against West Indies in July, followed by away tours to England in September and Zimbabwe in early 2027.

Ireland is also set to feature in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in England and Wales this summer starting from June 12 onwards. Ireland is placed in Group B alongside England, defending champions New Zealand, Scotland, Sri Lanka and West Indies.


In preparation for the marquee event, they will host a tri-series featuring West Indies and Pakistan from May 28 onwards.
 

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Ireland's home schedule


-Men's

Only Test

Ireland v New Zealand - 27-30 May 2026, Stormont, Belfast

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T20I


1st T20I - v India, 26 June, Stormont, Belfast

2nd T20I - v India, 28 June, Stormont, Belfast
 

ODI

1st ODI - v Afghanistan, 5 August, Bready


2nd ODI - v Afghanistan, 7 August, Bready

3rd ODI - v Afghanistan, 10 August, Stormont, Belfast

4th ODI - v Afghanistan, 12 August Stormont, Belfast

5th ODI - v Afghanistan, 14 August, Stormont, Belfast


-Women's


*T20I Tri-Series

28 May - Ireland Women v West Indies, Clontarf


29 May - Pakistan Women v West Indies, Clontarf

31 May - Ireland Women v Pakistan Women, Clontarf


1 June - Ireland Women v West Indies Women, Clontarf

3 June - Pakistan Women v West Indies Women, Clontarf

4 June - Ireland Women v Pakistan Women, Clontarf
 


ODI

1st ODI - v West Indies, 10 July, Bready

2nd ODI - v West Indies, 12 July, Bready

3rd ODI - v West Indies, 15 July, Bready


1st ODI - v England, 1 September, Leicestershire

2nd ODI - v England, 3 September, Derbyshire

3rd ODI - v England, 6 September, Worcestershire.

Published By : Anirban Sarkar

Published On: 21 March 2026 at 13:06 IST