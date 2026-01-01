Irfan Pathan Calls For More Five-match ODI Series, Tri-nation Tournaments As Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Display Impressive Form



They will start their journey to the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup with three ODIs against New Zealand from January 11 onwards.



Speaking on 'Follow the Blues' on JioHotstar, Pathan said, "Why cannot we have five ODIs instead of three? Why can't we have a triangular or quadrangular series? Why cannot we arrange that, because these two greats play only one format? It would not be wrong to say that if a lot of interest has returned to ODI cricket, these two have brought it," he responded.



"The biggest thing is that they are also performing. The World Cup is far away. You will definitely want to think about it, but I am also thinking that the more we get to see them, that these two players should keep playing, keep representing India, and when they are not playing for India, they should keep playing domestic cricket because the more they play, the better it is," Pathan added.



The ''Ro-Ko' ended as the top run-getters for India in ODIs this year, with Virat making 651 runs in 13 matches and innings at an average of 65.10, with three centuries and four fifties, with a best score of 135 and a SR of over 96. On the other hand, Rohit scored 650 runs in 14 innings at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate of over 100, with two centuries and four fifties and a best score of 121*.



They also featured in two Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) matches for Delhi and Mumbai, with Virat getting scores of 131 and 77 and Rohit getting scores of 155* and zero. Despite being ODI-exclusive players, the duo broke a lot of batting records and showcased glimpses of their prime years to the fans.