Ishan Kishan ROASTS Punjab Kings' Poor Fielding After SRH Beat PBKS in IPL 2026: 'Catch me if You Can'

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan was one of the stars of the Sunrisers Hyderabad win over Punjab Kings as he hit a blazing 55 off 32 balls. His electrifying knock was laced with four sixes and two fours. During his knock, he got multiple lifelines as his catch was dropped on more than one occasion. Punjab Kings Yuzvendra Chahal created an opportunity which was dropped by Cooper Conolly near the boundary ropes. After the 33-run win, Kishan cheekily roasted PBKS by sharing multiple pictures from the game at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium on Wednesday.

‘Catch me if you can’

He captioned the images as: ‘Catch me if you can’.

It was evident what he meant. Punjab's fielding has come under scrutiny after their fielders dropped multiple chances during the game. In fact, after the loss, Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer also reckoned it were the dropped catches that hurt them.

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"We dropped many catches at the start and we could have easily delayed their score by 30 to 40 runs, I guess. Because the wicket kept getting slower and the cutters were holding up a bit. So we weren't that comprehensive enough on the field, nor in bowling, nor in batting. So I think they played comprehensive cricket and they showed us how to win the match," Iyer said at the post-match presentation.

Hyderabad go Top of Table

The 33-run win meant Hyderabad went top of the points table for the first time this season. They may not have got their campaign off to a good start, but they are bouncing back well. A high-flying Hyderabad lock horns with Gujarat Titans in their next match on May 12. The game will take place at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.