Ishan Kishan's Father Elated Over 27-Year-Old's Inclusion In India's T20 World Cup 2026 Squad: 'He Worked Hard'

T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan's selection in the Indian Cricket Team for the T20 World Cup Squad has brought immense joy to his family. His father, Pranav Pandey, expressed his excitement about his son's addition to the squad, stating, "Ups and downs are part of sports, but he's worked hard for it."

Suryakumar Yadav will lead a 15-man squad in the upcoming T20 World Cup, with Shubman Gill, who has been the vice-captain of the T20I team, dropped amid fitness and form concerns, and Axar Patel returning to deputy duties.

Kishan returns to the side as a second wicketkeeper-batter choice on the back of a title-winning campaign for Jharkhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) recently, where he also emerged as the top run-getter.

While speaking to ANI, Pranav Pandey said, "Ups and downs are part of sports. He's worked hard, and his game has improved. Now that he is a part of the WT20 team, we are very excited."

Ishan, who had a marvellous SMAT 2025/26 campaign with Jharkhand, leading them to their first-ever SMAT title, has returned to the side after last playing a T20I against Australia in late 2023.

He top-scored in SMAT with 517 runs in 10 innings at 57.44, including two centuries and two fifties, including a century in the final against Haryana, and striking at over 197.

The team was announced by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia at the board's headquarters on Saturday, in the presence of captain Suryakumar Yadav and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

Speaking at the news conference, Agarkar said Gill missed out because India was considering alternative combinations at the top of the order. The Chief Selector also reiterated that Gill was a champion player.