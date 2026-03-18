Ishan Kishan Takes Charge From Injured Pat Cummins, World Cup Winner Set To Lead Sunrisers Hyderabad In IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Star Indian batter Ishan Kishan has been appointed captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He will replace Australian all-rounder Pat Cummins, who is set to miss a few matches due to injury.

Currently, Kishan has been in tremendous form, especially in T20Is. In the recently concluded 2026 T20 World Cup, the 27-year-old featured in nine matches and scored 317 runs at a strike rate of 193.29 and an average of 35.22. He finished as the fourth-highest run-scorer in the prestigious tournament. The left-handed batter played a crucial role in the Men in Blue’s title-winning campaign.