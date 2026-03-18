Updated 18 March 2026 at 17:17 IST
Ishan Kishan Takes Charge From Injured Pat Cummins, World Cup Winner Set To Lead Sunrisers Hyderabad In IPL 2026
Ishan Kishan will be leading the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League.
- Cricket
- 1 min read
IPL 2026: Star Indian batter Ishan Kishan has been appointed captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He will replace Australian all-rounder Pat Cummins, who is set to miss a few matches due to injury.
Currently, Kishan has been in tremendous form, especially in T20Is. In the recently concluded 2026 T20 World Cup, the 27-year-old featured in nine matches and scored 317 runs at a strike rate of 193.29 and an average of 35.22. He finished as the fourth-highest run-scorer in the prestigious tournament. The left-handed batter played a crucial role in the Men in Blue’s title-winning campaign.
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Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 18 March 2026 at 17:11 IST