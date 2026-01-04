'It's Been A Frustrating Series': Harry Brook Reflects On Tough Ashes Series Down Under



"It's been a frustrating series. I've been in double figures every innings bar one. That's what I've done so well in my career. I've managed to go on and get big scores. It just hasn't happened this series. It's all part of the learning curve. It's not an easy place to come on tour. The surfaces do change every game and throughout the game. It's been a good trip to be a part of. Obviously we've ended up on the wrong side of it, but hopefully there'll be plenty more times I come over here," Brook said in the press conference.



Brook has managed scores of 52, 0, 31, 15, 45, 30, 41, 18 and 78* in the Ashes.



Brook acknowledged he needs to be more patient at the crease, focusing on taking singles rather than always going for boundaries. He felt he applied this approach well on Saturday's play and some previous innings and plans to continue building it into his game to handle pressure better.



"I've just got to be a little bit more patient and take my ones here and there. Thankfully, I did that today. I did that in a couple of the other innings as well. That's something I've got to think about going forward and put that into my game. I look to try and be a little bit more patient at times. Like I said a couple of weeks ago, absorb the pressure. Whether that's taking my ones instead of trying to hit boundaries, then so be it," Brook added.