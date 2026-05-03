'It's Child Labour': Activist Threatens FIR Against Rajasthan Royals Over 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing IPL

Bengaluru: Cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has courted several controversies in IPL 2026, from being labelled as "unprofessional" to being accused of using an AI chip in his bat, the teenager has made headlines for reasons beyond his batting.

The latest controversy surrounding the 15-year-old prodigy erupted when a social activist named CM Shivakumar Nayak threatened Sooryavanshi's IPL team Rajasthan Royals with an FIR over "child labour" claims.

'He's Being Exploited'

During a debate on a Kannada news channel, Nayak alleged that Sooryavanshi is “just a child” and is being “exploited”.

He said, “This 15-year-old boy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from Rajasthan Royals is being exploited. He is just a child, only 15 years old, and they have brought him into the IPL to play professional cricket. This is nothing but child labour. How can they make a minor boy play in such a big league like this? He should be focusing on his studies, going to school and completing his education instead of playing cricket at this tender age."

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The activist further claimed that Sooryavanshi playing IPL sets “a very bad precedent” for other children.

"I strongly condemn this and I will be filing a police complaint or legal case against the Rajasthan Royals management for violating child rights and child labour laws. Don't let this boy play IPL cricket, it's child labour, he should study," he added.

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Activist Trolled

The activist found himself at the receiving end of a massive trolling on social media after questioning the teen's participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL). A netizen hit back at Nayak's statements, saying, "Sachin Tendulkar played his first ever international cricket match at age of 16."