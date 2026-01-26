'It Seems Almost Impossible To Beat This Team': Irfan Pathan Hails India, Warns T20 World Cup Competitors

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan expressed immense confidence in India's chances for the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, saying, "It seems almost impossible to beat this Indian team" and stop India from retaining its title.



Pathan's remarks come after the T20 WC defending champions India registered an 8-wicket win over New Zealand to gain an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series, showcasing a swashbuckling batting approach in all three matches so far. Pathan said that such batting displays by the Indian batters are a statement to other teams ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.



India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, defeated New Zealand by 8 wickets in the third T20I at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium. In the third T20I, New Zealand scored 153/9 in 20 overs after being put in to bat first. Chasing 154, Team India reached the target in just 10 overs despite losing Sanju Samson for a golden duck, after batting fireworks from Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. Abhishek scored an unbeaten 68 runs in just 20 balls, including seven fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 340, while Suryakumar scored an unbeaten 57 off 26 balls.



Speaking on his YouTube channel, Irfan Pathan noted that India looks almost unbeatable, playing fearless and unreal cricket that puts even the biggest teams under pressure. He praised their aggressive mindset, noting that even after losing early wickets, their approach never changes, leaving bowlers with no safe zone against this Indian side.



"It seems almost impossible to beat this Indian team. It looks like whoever comes against them will be completely destroyed. That's the kind of cricket they are playing. The Indian team is playing unreal cricket. And their approach is amazing. It's an approach that scares the big teams of the world like Australia, South Africa, England and West Indies. In Guwahati, you say it's 150 runs, right? Even when wickets fall early, like Sanju Samson getting out on the first ball, there's no change in their approach, and they still manage to score 16 runs in the same over where a wicket was taken. As a bowler, you feel safe after taking a wicket, but there's no safe zone against the Indian team," Pathan said.



Pathan added that India is sending a strong warning ahead of the World Cup, saying opponents should beware because there is no margin for error against this Indian team.

Notably, Team India is set to co-host the 2026 World Cup alongside Sri Lanka from February 7. The Suryakumar Yadav-led team will be vying to retain the championship title after previously winning the 2024 T20 WC trophy, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma



"The Indian team is absolutely terrifying the teams that will be playing in the upcoming World Cup, sending a message that they should beware, as there's no room for error against them," the former Indian cricketer said.

