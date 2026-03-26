'It Shouldn't Be Too Long': Pat Cummins Reveals SRH Plan, Sets Up Expected Return Date For IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope to put their IPL 2025 misery behind them when they start their IPL 2026 campaign against defending champions RCB on March 28 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. SRH haven't made many changes to their squad and retained their core, including Australian speedster Pat Cummins. There have been questions over Cummins' IPL availability, and the Australian has finally addressed the pressing issue.

Pat Cummins Sets His Return Date To IPL

Cummins has struggled due to a back injury and has played very few matches in the last few months. The Australian Test captain played just one Ashes Test and has undergone rehabilitation for a long period. Cummins was in contention to feature for Australia in the T20 World Cup, but he was ruled out at the very last moment.

Despite his injury crisis, SRH retained him for IPL 2026, and the 32-year-old has teased his IPL return. In an interaction on the Business of Sport podcast, he said, "I'm still recovering from a back injury, but it's good. I'm back bowling in the nets.

"The IPL is starting soon. I won't make the start of that, but it shouldn't be too long before I'm back out there playing.

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"I'm back bowling. I'm bowling basically every third day at the moment. We've mapped out a plan to get me right by (the) middle of the tournament, so hopefully, if nothing goes wrong, (I will) play the back half plus the finals."

Ishan Kishan Announced As SRH Captain In Absence Of Pat Cummins

In Cummins' absence, Ishan Kishan will lead SRH. With the Aussie pacer targeting a return in the middle of the IPL, the onus will be on Ishan Kishan to set the platform for SRH. Ishan returned to the T20I setup ahead of the T20 World Cup, and the 27-year-old featured in nine matches in the tournament, scoring 317 runs at a strike rate of 193.29.

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