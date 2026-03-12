Karnataka Panel To Inspect M Chinnaswamy Stadium On March 13 Ahead Of IPL 2026

IPL 2026: An expert committee appointed by the Government of Karnataka is set to inspect the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 13 before granting final approval for it to host matches during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has been carrying out extensive renovations at the venue, including the installation of multiple new entry gates, widening existing ones, and upgrading peripheral infrastructure.

This includes new walkways, a holding area near the former National Cricket Academy facility, and dedicated entry and exit routes for emergency services.

The overhaul follows recommendations from the Justice D'Cunha Committee, constituted after a tragic stampede during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL 2025 celebrations claimed 11 lives.

The committee conducted a detailed safety and structural audit, and KSCA had until March 15 to complete all short-term safety measures.

Renovations began in mid-December after KSCA elections, which saw former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad elected as president. KSCA officials have maintained close coordination with state authorities to ensure all procedural requirements were met. Issues that previously led the state electricity regulatory body to cut power to the stadium last July have also been resolved.

RCB's return to their home venue comes after weeks of discussions with the state government and other stakeholders. To improve crowd management, KSCA and RCB are coordinating with the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation. In addition, QR code scanning for digital tickets will be introduced, reducing overcrowding at box offices on match days.