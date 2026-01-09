Kevin Pietersen Calls on ECB to Recruit IPL-winning Coach to Impart Modern-Day Mindset In Test Cricket

Former cricketer Kevin Pietersen has called on the England Cricket Board (ECB) to bring coach Andy Flower into the equation to instil a modern-day mindset in Test cricket. Given that he has won various leagues and understands modern players, he could help bring a change in the game.

The Ben Stokes-led England cricket team was handed an embarrassing defeat in the Ashes 2025-26 series after losing to Australia 1-4.

While England displayed some flashes of brilliance in the competition and won the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, Australia reigned supreme for the most part.

Kevin Pietersen Wants ECB to Bring in an IPL-winning Coach to Update the Team’s Mindset

Following the embarrassing defeat to Australia in The Ashes 2025-26, Kevin Pietersen has suggested that the England Cricket Board (ECB) could bring back Andy Flower since he is in line with the modern-day players and also understands Test cricket.

Pietersen admitted that it is a wild thought, but also argued that the coach is winning leagues and also understands the modern-day cricketers. It would be a crucial aspect to improve England's game in red-ball cricket.

"This is a WILD thought. I reckon one of my wildest. Can England bring back Andy Flower now that he’s changed and in line with the modern day player? He gets Test Cricket. I’ve been told by many players that he’s changed his ways since our drama. He’s winning leagues so really does get the modern day player. VERY IMPORTANT! Wild, I know!" Kevin Pietersen wrote on 'X' (Formerly Twitter).

England Cricket Now Has A Major Challenge At Hand

Following the Ashes debacle, England Cricket will now lock horns in a white-ball series against Sri Lanka. The series kicks off with a three-match ODI series and then a three-match T20I series, which will serve as a preparatory ground for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

The T20 World Cup will be a major competition in which England Cricket will look to instil its dominance. Their supremacy in white-ball cricket has diminished over time, and it would be key for them to regain their superiority in the limited-overs competition.