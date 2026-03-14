Kevin Pietersen Steps Down As Mentor Of Delhi Capitals Ahead Of IPL 2026

IPL 2026: With months left before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has stepped down as the mentor of Delhi Capitals (DC).

Pietersen served as the mentor of the Delhi-based franchise for a brief period. The 45-year-old joined the Capitals ahead of the 18th season of the IPL, but has now ended his stint before the start of IPL 2026. He held the role for one year.

Kevin Pietersen Reveals Reason Behind Stepping Down As Delhi Capitals Mentor

Kevin Pietersen announced his decision on his official social media handle, citing his inability to commit the time required for the role.

Advertisement

However, he confirmed that he will still be part of IPL 2026 as a commentator. Pietersen also praised the tournament, calling it the best league in the world.

"I cannot be a mentor for Delhi Capitals in this IPL season. I cannot commit to the time that the job requires. Best wishes to all the players for this season! However, I'll see you back in the commentary box! IPL is the world's best league and I can't wait to see all of you soon," Pietersen wrote on X.

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals Displayed Poor Show In IPL 2025

In the 2025 season, Delhi Capitals had a strong start but failed to maintain momentum in the latter stages. They finished fifth on the points table with 15 points and a net run rate of +0.11, winning seven matches and losing six out of 14.

KL Rahul led the batting lineup, scoring 539 runs in his debut season with the franchise. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav was the team’s leading wicket-taker with 15 scalps.