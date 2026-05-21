KKR All-rounder Anukul Roy Replaces Harsh Dubey In India A Squad For Sri Lanka Tri-series

The Men's Selection Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday added the all-rounder Anukul Roy to the India A squad for the upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka.



He replaced the left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey, who has received his maiden call-up to India's Test and ODI squads for the upcoming home series against Afghanistan, as per a media release from BCCI.



The tri-series will feature Sri Lanka A, India A and Afghanistan A, and will be played in Dambulla from June 9 to June 21, 2026. India's star batter Tilak Varma will lead the side, whereas 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is having a stellar Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season with more than 500 runs, has already been included in the squad.



Rajasthan Royals (IPL) captain Riyan Parag has been appointed as the vice-captain for the upcoming tri-series in India. The squad features a mix of talented and promising domestic performers, including Priyansh Arya, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj and Arshad Khan.

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The selection highlights India A's continued focus on grooming young talent for future international assignments, with several IPL and domestic performers earning call-ups for the tri-series.



The tri-series will feature hosts Sri Lanka A, India A and Afghanistan A. Following the limited-overs tri-series, India A will also play two multi-day matches against Sri Lanka A, with the squad for the red-ball fixtures to be announced at a later date. The tri-series in Sri Lanka is scheduled to begin on June 9, with the opening match between India A and Sri Lanka A. The second match will be played on June 11, featuring India A against Afghanistan A.

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Afghanistan A will take on Sri Lanka A on June 13. The fourth match of the series is set for June 15, with India A facing Sri Lanka A once again, followed by India A playing Afghanistan A on June 17. On June 19, Afghanistan A will meet Sri Lanka A in the sixth match of the tournament.



The group stage will conclude on Sunday, 21 June 2026, with the tri-series Final.