KKR Rope In Blessing Muzarabani For IPL 2026, Zimbabwe Speedster To Arrive In Kolkata On March 17

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have announced the signing of Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani for IPL 2026. Muzarabani is regarded as one of the most promising prospects in world cricket currently and is expected to arrive in Kolkata on March 17, as per a KKR release.

KKR issued a statement on Friday. "The 6 ft 8” right-arm quick has emerged as one of Zimbabwe’s leading pace bowlers in the shortest format, known for his steep bounce and ability to strike in key phases of the innings. Muzarabani brings significant T20 experience, having claimed over 90 wickets in more than 80 T20 Internationals at an average of around 21, with best figures of 3/8.