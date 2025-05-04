sb.scorecardresearch
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Updates: Defending Champions In Hunt For Playoffs Spot As Season Nears End
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 4th 2025, 14:08 IST

KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Updates: Defending Champions In Hunt For Playoffs Spot As Season Nears End

KKR vs RR, IPL 2025 Live update: Rain may disrupt Match 53 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, with thunderstorms expected throughout the day. Both teams eye crucial playoff points. Stay tuned for live updates on weather, toss, and match status.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live updates
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live updates | Image: BCCI

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders have had somewhat of a shaky season in IPL 2025 as they currently sit in the middle of the points table. KKR will be looking to add another two points to their kitty as they take on a struggling Rajasthan Royals side in their match which will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. With the IPL season now in it's later stages, KKR's playoff chances are still alive and they will be looking to make the most of it as they welcome Rajasthan Royals to their home ground for their IPL 2025 clash. 

Live Blog

IPL 2025: Thunderstorms are expected during the match between KKR and RR. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will be hoping that the rain does not play spoilsport as they hunt for a playoff spot in what is a tight battle at the top of the points table. 

May 4th 2025, 14:08 IST

KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Updates: Big setback for the Royals

KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Latest Updates: Sandeep Sharma's IPL 2025 has come to an unfortunate end. The star pacer has been ruled out of the entire season with a finger injury

May 4th 2025, 14:00 IST

KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Updates: All eyes on Sanju Samson

KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Latest Updates: Sanju has reportedly neared his full fitness and might feature in Rajasthan Royals' upcoming games against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

May 4th 2025, 13:56 IST

KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Updates: The opening conundrum for Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Latest Updates: Kolkata still haven't been able to get their team composition right. The squad looked like a very strong one, but it hasn't yet produced that results that were expected out of them. Rahmanullah Gurbaz hasn't been to get the runs that were required for him and this might tempt the Knight Riders to bring Quinton de Kock back

May 4th 2025, 13:35 IST

KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Updates: The Last Time KKR And RR Met

KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Updates: The last time the two teams met was at the start of the 2025 season of the IPL. The match was played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati and KKR had defeated RR by six wickets in that match.

May 4th 2025, 13:34 IST

KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Updates: H2H At Eden Gardens

KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Updates: KKR and RR have played each other at the Eden Gardens 11 times. Out of these 11 matches that have been played, KKR have come out on top six times and have lost four matches against RR. One match between the two teams ended in a no-result. 

May 4th 2025, 13:30 IST

KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Updates: Toss To Take Place At 3 PM

KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Updates: The toss for the match between KKR and RR will take place at 3 PM with the match scheduled to start at 3:30 PM. 

Published May 4th 2025, 13:49 IST