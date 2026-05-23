KKR Washout Triggered Punjab Kings' Downfall In IPL 2026? Ricky Ponting Makes Shocking Claim

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings will hope for a miracle when they take on Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial IPL 2026 match on Saturday. Shreyas Iyer's side has lost six games on the trot and needs to win against LSG at any cost to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Ricky Ponting Opens Up On Punjab Kings' Form

Punjab started the season on a great note, but somewhere they have lost the plot in between. The IPL 2025 finalists will not have to win the match, but they also have to hope for a Rajasthan Royals defeat, which can automatically qualify for the playoffs if they manage a win against the Mumbai Indians.

Kolkata Knight Riders are also currently in contention for a playoff berth, but a lot of factors need to work for them in order to secure the 4th place. Punjab coach Ricky Ponting feels the washout game against KKR might be one of the reasons why PBKS have lost their way in IPL 2026.

In an interaction with ESPN Cricinfo, he said, "We were exceptional for our first seven or six games. Then we had that washout against Kolkata Knight Riders, and I think from that moment on we've just been a little bit off and as I said they're small things. They're one or two balls or they're an over here and there that quite conceivably, we could have won another three or four games, but we've only got ourselves to blame for that."

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Punjab Kings Get Huge Boost Ahead Of LSG Tie

Mitchell Marsh is unlikely to be available for the Lucknow Super Giants, as per ESPN Cricinfo. The Australian has reportedly left the LSG camp and will not be available for the inconsequential clash. Lucknow have already been eliminated from IPL 2026 and now they are only playing for pride.