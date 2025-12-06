KL Rahul Clenches Fist In Excitement As India Finally Break Toss Deadlock In 3rd ODI vs South Africa

Captain KL Rahul was a cheerful man when India finally had a toss in their favour. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma called it wrong this time, handing the advantage to the Men in Blue in Vizag.

Team India has not had the toss go in their favour in the South Africa series so far. The Proteas men had the advantage both times in the Test series and secured a comprehensive series sweep. The coin did not fall in their favour in the ODIs, as it landed to the opposition's advantage.

KL Rahul Ecstatic As India Breaks 20-Match Toss Drought

Ahead of the third India vs South Africa 3rd ODI in Visakhapatnam, the mandatory toss took place, with KL Rahul giving it a flick. Captain Temba Bavuma called for heads, and the coins fell with the tails side up.

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul was a delighted man as the coin finally landed in India's favour after 20 attempts in One-Day cricket. The winless streak started in the ODI World Cup final in 2023, and it has continued until today.

The crowd in Visakhapatnam also erupted, letting out a thunderous cheer in the stadium. KL Rahul and broadcaster Murali Vijay had to wait momentarily before they could talk about India's decision.

"We trained here last night and the feedback from the coaches was that there was dew, but it didn't come in as early as Ranchi and Raipur.

"We were obviously planning to bowl second, keeping our track record in mind. I don't think it's going to play such a big part like Raipur and Ranchi. But, we just want to change the total and see how we can bowl first," KL Rahul said at the toss, as per Cricbuzz.

India & South Africa Name Changes In Playing XI For 3rd ODI

The Indian cricket team has made a clinical change in its playing XI for the series-decider ODI match. All-rounder Washington Sundar has been benched, and Tilak Varma is given the chance to feature in action.

The explosive middle-order batter proved his worth during India's chase in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan. He also intends to demonstrate his prowess in the game's longer formats, and it would be an ideal spot for him to perform.