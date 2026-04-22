Krunal Pandya Shuts Down Rumours, Dismisses Talk Of Tension With Brother Hardik

IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya broke his silence on the alleged rift with brother Hardik Pandya on Wednesday.

On the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) social media handle, during the programme 'RCB Insider' hosted by Danish Sait, who plays the character Mr Nags, he was asked by the host about his relationship with the Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper.

During the show, Danish Sait, aka Mr Nags, asked him, "All good there, or any fighting?" Later on, he quipped that "even Kane and Undertaker fight sometimes" (A reference to WWE legends Undertaker and Kane, who were portrayed to be half-brothers, switching between teaming up with each other as the "Brothers of Destruction" or having memorable one-on-one matches as rivals)

To this, Krunal said while laughing, "All okay".

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There has been a lot of speculation about the relationship between the Pandya brothers due to the lack of social media exchange between these two, especially after India's T20 World Cup win earlier this year and recently, Krunal's birthday.

During the MI-RCB clash at Wankhede a few days back, Krunal and Hardik battled each other on the field, with Krunal hitting Hardik with an aggressive bouncer and the MI star staring him in return. After Hardik was dismissed, Krunal was seen celebrating his dismissal aggressively during the broadcast, and Hardik was staring back at him while taking the long walk back to the pavillion. There was no funny/warm banter, hugs and handshakes between the siblings before, during or after the match, neither on the broadcast nor on social media, as it had been the case for years.

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In six matches for RCB, Krunal has taken eight wickets at an average of 22.50 and an economy rate of 8.57, with best figures of 2/30 and has scored 13 runs in two innings.