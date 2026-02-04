Updated 4 February 2026 at 12:44 IST
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Afg Under 19 WC S/F Match, Harare: Afghanistan Opts to Bat
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F: Undefeated in the tournament thus far, India would be high-on-confidence when they lock horns against Afghanistan in the semi-final in Harare.
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F: In what promises to be a humdinger of a game, India take on Afghanistan in the semi-final of the Under 19 World Cup 2026. With a ticket to the finale at stake, both teams understand the importance of the clash. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates.
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F: The Men in Blue would be overwhelming favourites when they take on Afghanistan in the upcoming semi-final clash of the ongoing Under 19 World Cup in Harare. All in all, a cracker of a game is expected when the two subcontinental cricketing powerhouses meet.
4 February 2026 at 12:44 IST
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F: Can Henil Get Early Breakthrough?
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F: India would dearly hope that in-form Henil Patel can get the side early wickets.
4 February 2026 at 12:40 IST
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F: Check AFG's Playing XI
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F: Here is Afghanistan's playing XI.
Afghanistan U19 (Playing XI): Osman Sadat, Khalid Ahmadzai, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan(w/c), Azizullah Miakhil, Abdul Aziz, Khatir Stanikzai, Roohullah Arab, Nooristani Omarzai, Wahidullah Zadran
4 February 2026 at 12:38 IST
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F: Check IND's Playing XIs
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F: Here are the playing XIs.
India U19 (Playing XI): Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran
4 February 2026 at 12:37 IST
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F: What Mhatre Said
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F: "Really happy with the toss. Wicket looks good as well. The boys are doing really well and we just need to play simple cricket and play to the potential. We are playing the same team for us," Mhatre said at the toss.
4 February 2026 at 12:36 IST
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F: What's a Par Score?
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F: As the broadcasters say, it is a good toss to lose. It is a knockout game with high stakes and hence a score of 250 could be challenging.
4 February 2026 at 12:34 IST
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F: Afghanistan Opts to Bat
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F: Afghanistan have won the toss and have opted to bat first.
4 February 2026 at 12:24 IST
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F: Expectations High From Mhatre
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F: The Indian captain registered a duck against Pakistan. He is short of runs and would like to contribute in a big way in the mega semis.
4 February 2026 at 12:23 IST
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F: Will Suryavanshi Get a 100?
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F: Suryavanshi would love to. The young opener has been due for a big score and Afghanistan would hope and pray they are not the casualty.
4 February 2026 at 12:17 IST
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F: India's Dominance at Marquee Event
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F: Historically, India have dominated the U19 World Cups. India are the most successful team in the history of the event, having annexed the title five times (2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, 2022), followed by Australia, who have won the trophy four times.
4 February 2026 at 12:16 IST
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F Match: Standby For Toss
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F Match: We are roughly 15 minutes away from the all-important toss. Interesting to see what happens.
4 February 2026 at 12:14 IST
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F Match: Last Encounter
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F Match: What happened when the two teams met last time? The most recent encounter between the two Asian nations happened in 2024. India won that game. The last time Afghanistan beat India dates back to 2019, during a bilateral series.
4 February 2026 at 12:12 IST
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F Match: Check H2H
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F Match: At the U19 stage, the two teams have faced each other 12 times - with India winning 10 matches, and Afghanistan claiming two victories.
4 February 2026 at 12:11 IST
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F Match: Check Squads
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F Match: Here are the full squads of the two teams - India and Afghanistan.
Ind U19 vs Afg U 19 Squads:
India U19 Squad: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh
Afghanistan U19 Squad: Osman Sadat, Khalid Ahmadzai, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan(w/c), Azizullah Miakhil, Abdul Aziz, Roohullah Arab, Nooristani Omarzai, Wahidullah Zadran, Aqil Khan, Nazifullah Amiri, Khatir Stanikzai, Salam Khan, Zaitullah Shaheen
4 February 2026 at 12:07 IST
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F Match: Can Afghanistan Cause an Upset?
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F Match: Of course they can and hence India will not take them lightly. Like India, Afghanistan too have had a splendid run through to the semis. They cannot be taken as pushovers.
4 February 2026 at 12:06 IST
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F Match: Toss Would be Crucial
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F Match: In a big world semi-final, there is no doubt that the toss would be important. Interesting to see who wins it and what they opt for.
4 February 2026 at 12:05 IST
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F Match: Spotlight on Suryavanshi
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F Match: The spotlight would be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi. He has not been making headlines at the marquee event like he was expected to and hence he would like to make up for it with the bat against Afghanistan.
4 February 2026 at 12:04 IST
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F Match: Men in Blue Start Overwhelming Favourites
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F Match: Having remained unbeaten throughout the U19 WC campaign, there is little to no doubt that India would start overwhelming favourites against Afghanistan.
4 February 2026 at 11:56 IST
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F Match, Harare: Ticket to Finale at Stake
LIVE | Ind vs Afg U19 WC S/F Match, Harare: Hello and welcome to the liveblog of the upcoming Under 19 World Cup semi-final between India and Afghanistan. We are roughly an hour away from the start of the clash.
