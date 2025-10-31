Updated 31 October 2025 at 13:37 IST
LIVE UPDATES | India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Australia Win Toss, To Bowl First In Melbourne, Match To Start Shortly
LIVE UPDATES | India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd T20I (India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team): Follow latest update of the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I at the MCG.
- Cricket
- 3 min read
LIVE UPDATES | India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd T20I: After a washout a Canberra, players and fans would be expecting a full 40 overs at the iconic MCG. It would be interesting to see if India make changes to their XI from the side that played at the Manuka Oval.
Live Blog
LIVE UPDATES | India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd T20I: Rain spoiled the opener in Canberra, but India’s aggressive, high-risk approach under coach Gautam Gambhir remains central to their World Cup build-up. Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav found some form and that should help their confidence a lot heading into the MCG game.
31 October 2025 at 13:37 IST
LIVE UPDATES | India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Both teams are wearing black arm bands
To honour the memory of Ben Austin, both Indian and Australian players are wearing black armbands.
31 October 2025 at 13:32 IST
LIVE UPDATES | India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Big challenge for Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma was dismissed very cheaply in the 1st T20I and he will have a point to prove in Melbourne.
Advertisement
31 October 2025 at 13:20 IST
LIVE UPDATES | India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: India Play Same XI; Australia Make Solitary Change
LIVE UPDATES | India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: The hosts have made a change to their XI. Matthew Short comes in for Josh Philippe.
31 October 2025 at 13:18 IST
LIVE UPDATES | India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Hosts Opt to Bowl
LIVE UPDATES | India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Australia opt to bowl after Mitchell Marsh wins the toss. Another toss lost by the Indians. Suryakumar Yadav says he too would have batted first.
Advertisement
31 October 2025 at 13:10 IST
LIVE UPDATES | India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Not Raining Now
LIVE UPDATES | India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Live visuals show that it is not raining now as the Indian players are warming up before the toss. Both captains walking out for the toss.
31 October 2025 at 13:07 IST
LIVE UPDATES | India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Standby For Toss
LIVE UPDATES | India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Toss is coming up in less than 10 minutes from now and what an important toss it is set to be. Interesting to see what happens at the toss.
31 October 2025 at 12:51 IST
LIVE UPDATES | India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Is it Raining in Melbourne Now?
LIVE UPDATES | India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: As we understand, it is overcast in Melbourne - but no rain. Fans would be hoping it remains this way till the match is on.
31 October 2025 at 12:32 IST
LIVE UPDATES | India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Will Arshdeep Get Picked?
LIVE UPDATES | India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Arshdeep has been in the sidelines and has not been complaining, but again, will the management not give him a game. He was not there in the XI at Canberra, will he find a spot in the XI today?
31 October 2025 at 12:30 IST
LIVE UPDATES | India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Toss Coming up Shortly
LIVE UPDATES | India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: With chances of rain there, the team winning the toss would ideally like to bowl first and bat second. Interesting to see what happens at the toss.
31 October 2025 at 12:04 IST
LIVE UPDATES | India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Rain Could Intervene
LIVE UPDATES | India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Yes, as harsh as it may sound after what happened at Canberra - rain could intervene on Friday at the MCG. It did rain yesterday and that is not a very good sign.
31 October 2025 at 12:03 IST
LIVE UPDATES | India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Can The Men do What The Women Did?
LIVE UPDATES | India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: It would be interesting to see if the men can do what the women in blue did last night at the Navi Mumbai stadium on Thursday.
31 October 2025 at 12:01 IST
LIVE UPDATES | India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: SKY and Co. Look to Take Lead
LIVE UPDATES | India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Actually, both teams would look to take a lead in the four matches left. It will not be easy as both sides are equally-matched and are preparing for the World Cup that takes place in a few months from now.
31 October 2025 at 11:56 IST
LIVE UPDATES | India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Will Rain Intervene?
LIVE UPDATES | India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: There is a possibility of rain intervening the game, but it is highly unlikely that the game would be called off like what happened in Canberra.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 31 October 2025 at 11:58 IST