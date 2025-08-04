HIGHLIGHTS, Oval Weather: Forget Rain; Siraj Powers India to Historic Win

India vs England Oval Test, London Weather Report Today HIGHLIGHTS: It was a Test match for the ages as Mohammed Siraj came up with the goods on the final day to power India to a historic win. It is a win that has helped India level the five-match series 2-2.
LIVE Updates, Oval Weather: After getting the better of Jamie Smith, Siraj has got another one. He has removed Jamie Overton. India now two wickets away from a famous win.
LIVE Updates, Oval Weather: Mohammed Siraj has got the crucial wicket of Jamie Smith. The English wicketkeeper edged one to Dhruv Jurel.
LIVE Updates, Oval Weather: As per Nasser Hussain, Woakes was practising batting left-handed.
LIVE Updates, Oval Weather: We are almost ready to get started. The players are making their way out to the middle along with the umpires. It is going to be a fascinating hour's play at the Oval.
LIVE Updates, Oval Weather: Joe Root was optimistic in his presser after Day 4 where he reckoned and was hopeful that Chris Woakes would eventually come out to bat if needed.
LIVE Updates, Oval Weather: In all probability, Mohammed Siraj would start proceedings for India on the final day at the Oval. Siraj and Prasidh Krishna could be trusted by Gill straight up.
Oval Weather LIVE Updates: Interesting to see if Shubman Gill opts for the new cherry or not. It will be available to him after 22 balls.
Oval Weather LIVE Updates: We are less than 20 minutes away from the start of the final day. What a riveting day it promises to be.
Oval Weather LIVE Updates: Surely, the most important hour of the series is coming up in sometime. Will the hour be India's or will England run riot and seal the series?
Oval Weather LIVE Updates: The Indian team is already out there in the middle doing some warm-ups. Mainly, it is the slip cordon that is getting some practice.
Oval Weather LIVE Updates: Rain is expected, but that is in the second session. The question is - will the game stretch till the post-lunch session.
Oval Weather LIVE Updates: Veteran India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara was doing the pitch report and he said the colour of grass has changed and a brown patch can be seen.
LIVE | India vs England, 5th Test, Day 5: There is no forecast for rain in the first session of the final day of the series. Would India want rain, I do not think so.
LIVE | India vs England, 5th Test, Day 5: Yes, of course - India has got a good chance of winning the game at the Oval and levelling the series. All India need is four wickets.
LIVE | India vs England, 5th Test, Day 5: It is not raining as of now, but the threat looms as it is certainly cloudy at the moment.
LIVE | India vs England, 5th Test, Day 5: It will be interesting to see if the game starts on scheduled time after play was called off on Day 4 of the final Test.