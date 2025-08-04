Republic World
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 4 August 2025 at 16:36 IST

HIGHLIGHTS, Oval Weather: Forget Rain; Siraj Powers India to Historic Win

LIVE | India vs England, 5th Test, Day 5: Mohammed Siraj came up with a sensational show on the final day at Oval to power India to a win.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Prasidh Krishna (L), Mohammed Siraj (R)
Prasidh Krishna (L), Mohammed Siraj (R) | Image: AP

India vs England Oval Test, London Weather Report Today HIGHLIGHTS: It was a Test match for the ages as Mohammed Siraj came up with the goods on the final day to power India to a historic win. It is a win that has helped India level the five-match series 2-2. 

 


 

Live Blog

4 August 2025 at 15:52 IST

LIVE Updates, Oval Weather: Siraj on Fire

LIVE Updates, Oval Weather: After getting the better of Jamie Smith, Siraj has got another one. He has removed Jamie Overton. India now two wickets away from a famous win. 

4 August 2025 at 15:39 IST

LIVE Updates, Oval Weather: Siraj Removes Smith

LIVE Updates, Oval Weather: Mohammed Siraj has got the crucial wicket of Jamie Smith. The English wicketkeeper edged one to Dhruv Jurel. 

4 August 2025 at 15:30 IST

LIVE Updates, Oval Weather: Woakes Practicing Left-Handed

LIVE Updates, Oval Weather: As per Nasser Hussain, Woakes was practising batting left-handed. 

4 August 2025 at 15:24 IST

LIVE Updates, Oval Weather: Standby For Final Day

LIVE Updates, Oval Weather: We are almost ready to get started. The players are making their way out to the middle along with the umpires. It is going to be a fascinating hour's play at the Oval. 

4 August 2025 at 15:23 IST

LIVE Updates, Oval Weather: Will Woakes Bat?

LIVE Updates, Oval Weather: Joe Root was optimistic in his presser after Day 4 where he reckoned and was hopeful that Chris Woakes would eventually come out to bat if needed. 

4 August 2025 at 15:22 IST

LIVE Updates, Oval Weather: Will Siraj Start?

LIVE Updates, Oval Weather: In all probability, Mohammed Siraj would start proceedings for India on the final day at the Oval. Siraj and Prasidh Krishna could be trusted by Gill straight up. 

4 August 2025 at 15:19 IST

Oval Weather LIVE Updates: Will India Use Second New Ball?

Oval Weather LIVE Updates: Interesting to see if Shubman Gill opts for the new cherry or not. It will be available to him after 22 balls. 

4 August 2025 at 15:16 IST

Oval Weather LIVE Updates: Final Day Starts Shortly

Oval Weather LIVE Updates: We are less than 20 minutes away from the start of the final day. What a riveting day it promises to be. 

4 August 2025 at 15:14 IST

Oval Weather LIVE Updates: Crucial Hour Coming up

Oval Weather LIVE Updates: Surely, the most important hour of the series is coming up in sometime. Will the hour be India's or will England run riot and seal the series? 

4 August 2025 at 15:12 IST

Oval Weather LIVE Updates: Team India Warming Up

Oval Weather LIVE Updates: The Indian team is already out there in the middle doing some warm-ups. Mainly, it is the slip cordon that is getting some practice. 

4 August 2025 at 15:10 IST

Oval Weather LIVE Updates: Rain is Expected in Second Session

Oval Weather LIVE Updates: Rain is expected, but that is in the second session. The question is - will the game stretch till the post-lunch session. 

4 August 2025 at 15:09 IST

Oval Weather LIVE Updates: Pujara Says No Rain

Oval Weather LIVE Updates: Veteran India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara was doing the pitch report and he said the colour of grass has changed and a brown patch can be seen. 

4 August 2025 at 15:07 IST

LIVE | India vs England, 5th Test, Day 5: No Rain Forecast in First Session

LIVE | India vs England, 5th Test, Day 5: There is no forecast for rain in the first session of the final day of the series. Would India want rain, I do not think so. 

4 August 2025 at 15:05 IST

LIVE | India vs England, 5th Test, Day 5: Will India Win?

LIVE | India vs England, 5th Test, Day 5: Yes, of course - India has got a good chance of winning the game at the Oval and levelling the series. All India need is four wickets. 

4 August 2025 at 15:05 IST

LIVE | India vs England, 5th Test, Day 5: No Rain Now, But Threat Looms

LIVE | India vs England, 5th Test, Day 5: It is not raining as of now, but the threat looms as it is certainly cloudy at the moment. 

4 August 2025 at 15:02 IST

LIVE | India vs England, 5th Test, Day 5: Will Play Start on Time?

LIVE | India vs England, 5th Test, Day 5: It will be interesting to see if the game starts on scheduled time after play was called off on Day 4 of the final Test. 

Published 4 August 2025 at 15:03 IST