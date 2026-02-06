LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, U19 WC FINAL: Can Mhatre And Co. Clinch No. 6?

England U19 vs India U19, Final, ICC Under 19 World Cup 2026 | Image: ICC

LIVE SCORE - Ind vs Eng, U19 WC FINAL: While Ayush Mhatre and Co. eye a record sixth title, they would no that it will not be a walk in the park for the Boys in Blue as they come up against a gritty English unit. The England team peaked at the right time as they edged a formidable Australia in the semi-final. Stay hooked to this space for all the live updates.