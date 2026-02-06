Updated 6 February 2026 at 10:30 IST
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, U19 WC FINAL: Can Mhatre And Co. Clinch No. 6?
LIVE | Ind vs Eng, U19 WC FINAL: Ayush Mhatre's India are gunning to add yet another chapter in their dominant Under-19 legacy, aiming to clinch a sixth world title.
- Cricket
- 3 min read
LIVE SCORE - Ind vs Eng, U19 WC FINAL: While Ayush Mhatre and Co. eye a record sixth title, they would no that it will not be a walk in the park for the Boys in Blue as they come up against a gritty English unit. The England team peaked at the right time as they edged a formidable Australia in the semi-final. Stay hooked to this space for all the live updates.
Live Blog
IND U19 vs ENG U19 Live Score Final: England are going against India in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Final at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Friday, February 6. The Men in Blue are aiming to win their record-extending 6th title. Stay hooked to this space for all the live updates.
6 February 2026 at 10:30 IST
LIVE SCORE - Ind vs Eng, U19 WC FINAL: How's The Harare Weather
LIVE SCORE - Ind vs Eng, U19 WC FINAL: There is no chance of any rain in Harare today and hence that would be good news for the fans who are planning to visit the Harare Sports Complex. It will be a sunny day in Harare.
6 February 2026 at 10:28 IST
LIVE SCORE - Ind vs Eng, U19 WC FINAL: How to Watch Live Streaming?
LIVE SCORE - Ind vs Eng, U19 WC FINAL: The ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final between India vs England will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on JioHotstar.
Advertisement
6 February 2026 at 10:27 IST
LIVE | Ind vs Eng, U19 WC FINAL: What Time Will Toss Take Place?
LIVE | Ind vs Eng, U19 WC FINAL: The toss will take place at 12:30 PM, and the match will start at 1:00 PM IST.
6 February 2026 at 10:25 IST
LIVE | Ind vs Eng, U19 WC FINAL: Check England's Squad
LIVE | Ind vs Eng, U19 WC FINAL: Check England's Squad.
England U19 Squad: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French, Alex Green, Isaac Mohammed, Luke Hands, Will Bennison, Ali Farooq
Advertisement
6 February 2026 at 10:25 IST
LIVE | Ind vs Eng, U19 WC FINAL: Check India's Squad
LIVE | Ind vs Eng, U19 WC FINAL: Check India's Squad
India U19 Squad: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh
6 February 2026 at 10:22 IST
LIVE | Ind vs Eng, U19 WC FINAL: What Ayush Mhatre Said
LIVE | Ind vs Eng, U19 WC FINAL: Ahead of the summit clash, India captain Ayush Mhatre lavished praise on England and said it is important to stay grounded. He also said that India will try and keep things simple.
Mhatre said: “England are a fabulous team and they’re playing really well in this tournament. For us, it’s about playing our natural game, taking each ball on its merit, and adapting to the conditions. We want to keep things simple.”
6 February 2026 at 10:19 IST
LIVE | Ind vs Eng, U19 WC FINAL: What Thomas Rew Said
LIVE | Ind vs Eng, U19 WC FINAL: Speaking ahead of the summit clash, Thomas Rew is determined to keep things simple. Despite the magnitude of the occasion, Rew insists the approach remains unchanged for an England side seeking their first U19 World Cup title since 1998.
6 February 2026 at 10:17 IST
LIVE | Ind vs Eng, U19 WC FINAL: India Eye No. 6
LIVE | Ind vs Eng, U19 WC FINAL: Yes, Ayush Mhatre and his troops would eye a record No. 6. India is an in-form team having gunned down a huge target of 311 runs in their semifinal match against Afghanistan.
6 February 2026 at 10:16 IST
LIVE | Ind vs Eng, U19 WC FINAL: Hello and Welcome
LIVE | Ind vs Eng, U19 WC FINAL: Good morning, hello and welcome to the live updates of the upcoming India versus England U19 World Cup final. The match will take place at the Harare Sports Complex in Harare.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 6 February 2026 at 10:18 IST