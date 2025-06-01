Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • MI vs PBKS, IPL 2025, Qualifier 2 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians To Lock Horns With Punjab Kings For Spot In Final Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 1 June 2025 at 18:06 IST

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2025, Qualifier 2 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians To Lock Horns With Punjab Kings For Spot In Final Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2025: Get real-time scores, key player performances, big moments, and match highlights as the action unfolds.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Follow: Google News Icon
Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live Updates
Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live Updates | Image: BCCI

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are going to lock horns in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League. The two teams have had a fantastic season and they will be fighting to get a spot in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Mumbai Indians are coming into this match off a win against Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator. As for Punjab Kings, they are coming off a loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first qualifier. Punjab would be looking to regain their form as they remain in the hunt for their first ever IPL title. Mumbai Indians are five time winners of the IPL and are the most successful team in the history of the tournament. As they continue their dominant run, it would take all of Punjab's abilities to stop the Hardik Pandya led side from the rampage that they have gone on in the later half of the season. 

Live Blog

Royal Challengers Bengaluru await in the final as Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings take on one another in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2025 season. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with the pitch favoring batters. Mumbai Indians are eyeing their sixth IPL title and as for Punjab Kings, they are in the hunt for their first title. As the two teams lock horns, it is expected to be an exciting encounter in what is now the ending stages of IPL 2025. 

1 June 2025 at 18:06 IST

MI vs PBKS Live Updates: Big Problem For Punjab

MI vs PBKS Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings need to defeat Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians to stay alive. Punjab are still sweating over Yuzvendra Chahal's fitness and it will be interesting to see if he makes it to the final XI

1 June 2025 at 18:01 IST

MI vs PBKS Live Updates: Mumbai Indians' Record In Qualifier 2

MI vs PBKS Live Updates: Mumbai Indians have played Qualifier 2 two times and they have won it both times

1 June 2025 at 17:54 IST

MI vs PBKS Live Updates: Punjab's Record In Qualifier 2

MI vs PBKS Live Updates: Punjab Kings have played Qualifier 2 only once in the history of the IPL, in 2014. They had beaten the Chennai Super Kings back then to face Kolkata Knight Riders in the finals

1 June 2025 at 17:49 IST

MI vs PBKS Live Updates: Head-To-Head Record Of Both Teams Ahead Of Qualifier 2

MI vs PBKS Live Updates: Here's a look at Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings' head-to-head record

1 June 2025 at 17:44 IST

MI vs PBKS Live Updates: Mumbai Indians Look To Replicate Sunrisers Hyderabad's Feat

MI vs PBKS Live Updates: The last time any team won the IPL from the Eliminators is Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016. Mumbai Indians are well on their way to replicate this feat, and they now eye to decimate Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2

1 June 2025 at 16:23 IST

MI vs PBKS Live Updates: PBKS Eyeing Redemption

MI vs PBKS Live Updates: Punjab Kings are looking to redeem themselves after their thrashing in the first qualifier against RCB. 

1 June 2025 at 16:23 IST

MI vs PBKS Live Updates: RCB Await In The Final

MI vs PBKS Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru after winning the first qualifier now await for the winner of the second qualifier in the finals of IPL 2025.

1 June 2025 at 16:21 IST

MI vs PBKS Live Updates: Both Teams Eyeing Final Spot

MI vs PBKS Live Updates: Ahead of the match in Ahmedabad, both teams are eyeing a spot in the final of IPL 2025. 

Published 1 June 2025 at 17:40 IST