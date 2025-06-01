MI vs PBKS, IPL 2025, Qualifier 2 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians To Lock Horns With Punjab Kings For Spot In Final Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are going to lock horns in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League. The two teams have had a fantastic season and they will be fighting to get a spot in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Mumbai Indians are coming into this match off a win against Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator. As for Punjab Kings, they are coming off a loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first qualifier. Punjab would be looking to regain their form as they remain in the hunt for their first ever IPL title. Mumbai Indians are five time winners of the IPL and are the most successful team in the history of the tournament. As they continue their dominant run, it would take all of Punjab's abilities to stop the Hardik Pandya led side from the rampage that they have gone on in the later half of the season.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru await in the final as Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings take on one another in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2025 season. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with the pitch favoring batters. Mumbai Indians are eyeing their sixth IPL title and as for Punjab Kings, they are in the hunt for their first title. As the two teams lock horns, it is expected to be an exciting encounter in what is now the ending stages of IPL 2025.
MI vs PBKS Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings need to defeat Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians to stay alive. Punjab are still sweating over Yuzvendra Chahal's fitness and it will be interesting to see if he makes it to the final XI
MI vs PBKS Live Updates: Mumbai Indians have played Qualifier 2 two times and they have won it both times
MI vs PBKS Live Updates: Punjab Kings have played Qualifier 2 only once in the history of the IPL, in 2014. They had beaten the Chennai Super Kings back then to face Kolkata Knight Riders in the finals
MI vs PBKS Live Updates: Here's a look at Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings' head-to-head record
MI vs PBKS Live Updates: The last time any team won the IPL from the Eliminators is Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016. Mumbai Indians are well on their way to replicate this feat, and they now eye to decimate Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2
MI vs PBKS Live Updates: Punjab Kings are looking to redeem themselves after their thrashing in the first qualifier against RCB.
MI vs PBKS Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru after winning the first qualifier now await for the winner of the second qualifier in the finals of IPL 2025.
MI vs PBKS Live Updates: Ahead of the match in Ahmedabad, both teams are eyeing a spot in the final of IPL 2025.