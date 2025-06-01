MI vs PBKS, IPL 2025, Qualifier 2 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians To Lock Horns With Punjab Kings For Spot In Final Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live Updates | Image: BCCI

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are going to lock horns in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League. The two teams have had a fantastic season and they will be fighting to get a spot in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Mumbai Indians are coming into this match off a win against Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator. As for Punjab Kings, they are coming off a loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first qualifier. Punjab would be looking to regain their form as they remain in the hunt for their first ever IPL title. Mumbai Indians are five time winners of the IPL and are the most successful team in the history of the tournament. As they continue their dominant run, it would take all of Punjab's abilities to stop the Hardik Pandya led side from the rampage that they have gone on in the later half of the season.