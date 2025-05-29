LIVE UPDATES | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Ticket to Finale at Stake

LIVE, PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025: Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru lock horns with each other at Mullanpur in easily their most important match of the season thus far. The winner gets to the final, so there is a lot to play for when the two star-studded teams meet. Stay hooked to this space for all the scores and updates.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: The two teams have met 35 times, RCB have won 17, while Punjab have emerged victorious on 18 occasions. Very honestly, not a lot to choose between the two.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Toss would be crucial and the feeling is that the team winning it may look to bat first because the pitch is going to aide batters.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Virat Kohli has been in sublime form this season and he would be expected to continue on. Kohli has already amassed 602 runs in 13 games and looks hungry for more.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: In what may come as a big setback for PBKS, South African pacer Marco Jansen is unavailable. It is a setback because we have seen how effective he can be with the new ball.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Yuzvendra Chahal, who missed out the last two games due to a niggle in his wrist, would be back in the side and that is bound to lift the morale of the already-confident Punjab Kings.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: The toss for the upcoming game is at 7:00 PM IST. The good part is that6 there is no chance of rain and hence a full-game is expected.
LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: So, it is all to play for when Punjab take on Bengaluru in Mullanpur on Thursday. Hello and welcome to the live blog of the upcoming game.