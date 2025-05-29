Republic World
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 29th 2025, 17:56 IST

LIVE UPDATES | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Ticket to Finale at Stake

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025: Follow all live cricket score and updates here. Also, get all ball-by-ball commentary of the match.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Shreyas Iyer (L), Virat Kohli (R)
Shreyas Iyer (L), Virat Kohli (R) | Image: BCCI

LIVE, PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025: Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru lock horns with each other at Mullanpur in easily their most important match of the season thus far. The winner gets to the final, so there is a lot to play for when the two star-studded teams meet. Stay hooked to this space for all the scores and updates. 

Live Blog

May 29th 2025, 17:56 IST

LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: H2H

LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: The two teams have met 35 times, RCB have won 17, while Punjab have emerged victorious on 18 occasions. Very honestly, not a lot to choose between the two. 

May 29th 2025, 17:54 IST

LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Toss to be Crucial

LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Toss would be crucial and the feeling is that the team winning it may look to bat first because the pitch is going to aide batters. 

May 29th 2025, 17:53 IST

LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Kohli Eyes Multiple Records

LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Virat Kohli has been in sublime form this season and he would be expected to continue on. Kohli has already amassed 602 runs in 13 games and looks hungry for more. 

May 29th 2025, 17:52 IST

LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Marco Jansen to Miss Out

LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: In what may come as a big setback for PBKS, South African pacer Marco Jansen is unavailable. It is a setback because we have seen how effective he can be with the new ball. 

May 29th 2025, 17:51 IST

LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Chahal Boost For RCB

LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Yuzvendra Chahal, who missed out the last two games due to a niggle in his wrist, would be back in the side and that is bound to lift the morale of the already-confident Punjab Kings. 

May 29th 2025, 17:50 IST

LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Toss Coming up Shortly

LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: The toss for the upcoming game is at 7:00 PM IST. The good part is that6 there is no chance of rain and hence a full-game is expected. 

May 29th 2025, 17:47 IST

LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: All to Play For

LIVE | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: So, it is all to play for when Punjab take on Bengaluru in Mullanpur on Thursday. Hello and welcome to the live blog of the upcoming game. 

Published May 29th 2025, 17:48 IST