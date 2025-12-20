Updated 20 December 2025 at 08:22 IST
LIVE | India Squad Announcement For T20 World Cup 2026 Updates: Will Ishan Kishan be Considered, And What About Yashasvi Jaiswal?
LIVE | India Squad Announcement For T20 World Cup 2026 Updates: The Board of Control of Cricket in India is set to announce India squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand and T20 WC.
LIVE | India Squad Announcement For T20 World Cup 2026 Updates: The Board of Control of Cricket in India is set to announce India squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand and T20 WC. The Indian team would also be defending their title. The marquee event starts from February 7.
LIVE | India Squad Announcement For T20 World Cup 2026 Updates: The Board of Control of Cricket in India is set to announce India squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand and T20 WC. The Indian team would also be defending their title. The marquee event starts from February 7. Follow all live updates.
20 December 2025 at 08:22 IST
LIVE | Ind Squad Announcement For 2026 T20 WC: What About Samson?
LIVE | Ind Squad Announcement For 2026 T20 WC: After his cameo in Ahmedabad, has Samson booked his spot at the top of the order with Abhishek Sharma? Or will he be picked as the reserve opener? If that happens, does Yashasvi Jaiswal miss out?
20 December 2025 at 08:11 IST
LIVE | Ind Squad Announcement For 2026 T20 WC: Hardik is Ready And How...
LIVE | Ind Squad Announcement For 2026 T20 WC: The way in which he played in the final T20I at Ahmedabad, Hardik Pandya is certainly more than ready for the marquee event.
20 December 2025 at 08:09 IST
LIVE | Ind Squad Announcement For 2026 T20 WC: Event Starts at 1:00 PM
LIVE | Ind Squad Announcement For 2026 T20 WC: The announcement is expected to happen after 1:00 PM. All eyes on who makes it and who misses out.
20 December 2025 at 08:09 IST
LIVE | Ind Squad Announcement For 2026 T20 WC: Gill's Form, Big Concern
LIVE | Ind Squad Announcement For 2026 T20 WC: He is the vice-captain of the side and Shubman Gill's form is not good and that is a major concern for the side ahead of the mega event in India.
20 December 2025 at 08:08 IST
LIVE | Ind Squad Announcement For 2026 T20 WC: Will Kishan Replace Out-of-Form Gill?
LIVE | Ind Squad Announcement For 2026 T20 WC: Ishan Kishan led the Jharkhand side to their maiden SMAT title and with Shubman Gill out-of-form, will the former be considered?
20 December 2025 at 08:05 IST
LIVE | Ind Squad Announcement For 2026 T20 WC: Hello and Welcome
LIVE | Ind Squad Announcement For 2026 T20 WC: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the upcoming T20 WC squad announcement. It is understood that chief selector Ajit Agarkar would give a press conference as well.
Published On: 20 December 2025 at 08:06 IST