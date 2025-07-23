LIVE | Manchester Weather Forecast, Ind vs Eng, 4th Test, Day 1: Delayed Start on Cards

India Vs England 4th Test, Day 1 Weather Forecast: It has been raining in Manchester over the past week and hence the outfield may not be dry, also the pitch could be damp. There is a high-possibility that the match may not start on scheduled time as there could be a delay due to wet outfield or rain.
India Vs England 4th Test, Day 1 Weather Forecast: The weather, which is wet, would make the conditions beneficial for the bowlers and hence the team winning the toss may want to bowl first. It would be interesting to see if India captain Shubman Gill can finally win a toss. And what does he opt to do if he wins it.
LIVE | Manchester Weather Forecast, Ind vs Eng, 4th Test, Day 1: It is not exactly pouring right now, but the game cannot be started as Old Trafford - the outfield - is wet. Highly unlikely we will get any play in the first ssession.
LIVE | Manchester Weather Forecast, Ind vs Eng, 4th Test, Day 1: It is currently cloudy and overcast and raining in some parts of Manchester. It looks bleak, let's just keep our fingers crossed and hope the match starts on time.
LIVE | Manchester Weather Forecast, Ind vs Eng, 4th Test, Day 1: Obviously, Team India would want a full game as they are trailing in the five-match series and would desperately look to level it up.
LIVE | Manchester Weather Forecast, Ind vs Eng, 4th Test, Day 1: No, as per the forecast - it is the opening day that has most chances of a delay or no play. From Day 2 onwards, the weather improves as per the forecast.
LIVE | Manchester Weather Forecast, Ind vs Eng, 4th Test, Day 1: Due to the damp underneath the surface, thanks to the rain over the past few days - it is highly-likely that the team winning the toss would opt to bowl first.
LIVE | Manchester Weather Forecast, Ind vs Eng, 4th Test, Day 1: The toss is a roughly 90 minutes from now and it is very unlikely that it will take place on time. Stay hooked to this space ffor all the latest.
