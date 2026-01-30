LIVE UPDATES | Pakistan's T20 World Cup Boycott Threat: Mohsin Naqvi to Confirm Participation Today

Updated 30 January 2026 at 10:48 IST
Pakistan's T20 World Cup Boycott Threat: Mohsin Naqvi to Confirm Participation Today
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi is set to confirm a final decision today. Follow all live updates here.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi is set to confirm a final decision today. The PCB chief recently admitted that a call on the team’s participation at the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup rests with their government and a decision will be made soon. Follow all live updates here.
Live Blog
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi is set to confirm a final decision today. The PCB chief recently admitted that a call on the team’s participation at the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup rests with their government and a decision will be made soon. Follow all live updates here.
30 January 2026 at 10:47 IST
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Uganda to Replace Pakistan?
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: This is highly unlikely to happen as the Pakistan team in all probability will feature in the mega event. But in case they don't, ICC is contemplating replacing them with Uganda.
30 January 2026 at 10:25 IST
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: PCB Giving Fake Threats
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Knowing the financial condition of Pakistan and the cricketing board, it is clear that they need the money and hence the threats of boycott are nothing but fake.
30 January 2026 at 10:24 IST
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: PCB Wooing Voters?
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: It is clear that Mohsin Naqvi, who is also an Union Minister, is trying to play to the gallery doing such political posturing unnecessarily. Even to push ICC by delaying things is not ideal as they are behaving like an irresponsible member of the ICC.
30 January 2026 at 10:21 IST
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Why is BCCI Silent?
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: It is rather ridiculous to see the Board of Control of Cricket in India have been silent over this mess. Most Indians believe that the BCCI should force the ICC to take stern steps against Pakistan.
30 January 2026 at 10:20 IST
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Should BCCI Pressurise ICC?
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: There is a section of fans that believe the International Cricket Council should not entertain PCB's bizarre protest and should levy sanctions on them straightaway.
30 January 2026 at 10:19 IST
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Pakistan Squad
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Here is the 15-member Pakistan squad.
Pakistan’s World Cup Squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq
30 January 2026 at 10:17 IST
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Armband Protest Happen?
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: It is understood that the Pakistan cricket team will feature in the marquee event. It is also understood that they may wear black armbands during the India match to show their solidarity towards Bangladesh.
30 January 2026 at 10:15 IST
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: PCB Announce Squad
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: A couple of days back, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced a 15-member squad that would feature in the mega event. By announcing the side, the PCB has all but confirmed their participation.
30 January 2026 at 10:14 IST
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Tickets For Colombo Travel Booked
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Multiple reports confirm that the PCB has already booked the ticket for the travel of the Pakistan cricket team to Colombo.
30 January 2026 at 10:13 IST
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will PCB Boycott Marquee Event?
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Reports suggest that PCB understand the situation they are in and hence will not be boycotting the event. The announcement of that is likely to happen today.
30 January 2026 at 10:09 IST
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: PCB to Make Final Announcement Today
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to the live updates of Pakistan's final call over participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup.
