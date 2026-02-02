Updated 2 February 2026 at 10:48 IST
LIVE UPDATES | Pakistan's India Boycott In T20 WC: ICC Clampdown Looms on PCB
Pakistan's India Boycott In T20 WC Live Updates: The PCB and Pakistan government announced on Sunday night that the team would be travelling to Sri Lanka for the World Cup campaign – but would not play vs India on Feb 15.
- Cricket
- 5 min read
Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 row, Live Updates: The PCB and Pakistan government announced on Sunday night that the team would be travelling to Sri Lanka for the World Cup campaign – but would not play vs India on Feb 15. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest on this controversial issue.
Live Blog
Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 row, Live Updates: After the shock decision of the government of Pakistan following the International Cricket Council's (ICC) removal of Bangladesh from the tournament, all eyes on what will happen next in this snowballing drama. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest on this controversial issue.
2 February 2026 at 10:40 IST
LIVE | Pakistan's India Boycott In T20 WC: PCB May Face Suspension; ICC To Hold Meeting
LIVE | Pakistan's India Boycott In T20 WC: The apex cricketing body is now preparing for a meeting that could change the cricket forever. There is no doubt the clock is ticking: 48 hours remain before the governing body is expected to drop a verdict that might leave the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in total isolation.
2 February 2026 at 10:19 IST
LIVE | Pakistan's India Boycott In T20 WC: BCCI Put Out Strong Response
LIVE | Pakistan's India Boycott In T20 WC: In a bid to stand with the apex cricketing board, multiple reports confirm that Team India will adhere to all ICC-mandated procedures, including training as per schedule and attending a pre-match press conference at the R Premadasa Stadium.
Advertisement
2 February 2026 at 10:11 IST
LIVE | Pakistan's India Boycott In T20 WC: Should India Have Pressurised ICC Earlier?
LIVE | Pakistan's India Boycott In T20 WC: The feeling one gets is that the Indian government took it lightly and should have acted earlier.
2 February 2026 at 10:10 IST
LIVE | Pakistan's India Boycott In T20 WC: ICC Clampdown Looms on PCB
LIVE | Pakistan's India Boycott In T20 WC: While PCB is yet to send an official letter to the ICC conveying the government’s directive, the apex body warned that selective boycott could invite sanctions.
Advertisement
2 February 2026 at 10:07 IST
LIVE | Pakistan's India Boycott In T20 WC: Will ICC Levy Sanctions?
LIVE | Pakistan's India Boycott In T20 WC: Interesting to see what kind of sanctions the ICC levy on Pakistan Cricket Board. Fans back in India want the apex board to ban PCB completely. Will ICC take that route?
2 February 2026 at 09:23 IST
LIVE | Pakistan's India Boycott In T20 WC: Salman Agha Reaction
LIVE | Pakistan's India Boycott In T20 WC: Pakistan captain Salman Agha reacted on the row after whitewashing Australia in the three-match T20I series. Agha emphasised that the decision was beyond the Pakistan players’ control.
2 February 2026 at 09:19 IST
LIVE | Pakistan's India Boycott In T20 WC: What Pak Govt. Announced
LIVE | Pakistan's India Boycott In T20 WC: Minutes before the Pakistan U19 team were thrashed by their Indian counterparts, the Pakistan government put out a tweet.
The tweet read: “The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India.”
2 February 2026 at 09:17 IST
LIVE | Pakistan's India Boycott In T20 WC: Rashid Latif Reacts
LIVE | Pakistan's India Boycott In T20 WC: Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif has warned that Pakistan's T20 World Cup boycott threat could spark prolonged chaos beyond one tournament. With future ICC events at stake, the former captain believes the controversy is only beginning.
“Pakistan generally don’t take such decisions. The PCB is not even scared of sanctions. It will have a big impact. There is a Women’s T20 World Cup in England this year, and Pakistan might play India there as well. Then there is a Champions Trophy in 2028, hosted by India. So this will not end here. It seems that Pakistan has taken this step after a lot of thought,” Latif said to TOI.
2 February 2026 at 09:16 IST
LIVE | Pakistan's India Boycott In T20 WC: Check Full ICC Statement
LIVE | Pakistan's India Boycott In T20 WC: Here is the full statement issued by the ICC.
The ICC notes the statement that the government of Pakistan has made regarding the decision to instruct its national team to selectively participate in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.
While the ICC awaits official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule.
ICC tournaments are built on sporting integrity, competitiveness, consistency and fairness, and selective participation undermines the spirit and sanctity of the competitions.
While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan.
The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of.
The ICC's priority remains the successful delivery of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup which should also be the responsibility of all its members including the PCB. It expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders.
2 February 2026 at 09:15 IST
LIVE | Pakistan's India Boycott In T20 WC: Gavaskar Asks ICC to Take Action
LIVE | Pakistan's India Boycott In T20 WC: Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has asked the International Cricket Board to step in and act against Pakistan government's move of boycotting the India game.
"Definitely, I think if you withdraw at the last moment, that is an issue. If you withdraw earlier on, that's another matter altogether. But if you withdraw at the last moment, on the eve of the tournament, then yes, I think certainly the ICC should come in and take some action. I don't know what action they will take, but I think there are so many other boards involved, so it's not just going to be one person's decision. However, it should be something that ensures no other team in the future also considers doing that," Gavaskar told India Today.
2 February 2026 at 09:13 IST
LIVE | Pakistan's India Boycott In T20 WC: Bhajji Responds
LIVE | Pakistan's India Boycott In T20 WC: Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has come down hard on Pakistan and has lambasted the move to boycott the upcoming match against India at the marquee event. He also said that if that is the case then the apex cricketing body should take a strong call against this move by the Pakistan government.
2 February 2026 at 09:13 IST
LIVE | Pakistan's India Boycott In T20 WC: Pak Govt. Draws Flak
LIVE | Pakistan's India Boycott In T20 WC: The government of Pakistan and the PCB is getting criticised for all corners for taking a decision like this without any valid reason.
2 February 2026 at 09:12 IST
LIVE | Pakistan's India Boycott In T20 WC: Will PCB Respond to ICC's Statement?
LIVE | Pakistan's India Boycott In T20 WC: It would be interesting to see if Pakistan responds to the statement by ICC asking them to reconsider their stance.
2 February 2026 at 09:07 IST
LIVE | Pakistan's India Boycott In T20 WC: The Plot Thickens
LIVE | Pakistan's India Boycott In T20 WC: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Pakistan government's boycott of the India match at the T20 World Cup. Follow all updates here.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 2 February 2026 at 09:08 IST