'Lost My Career Because of IPL': Kevin Pietersen Turns Heat On English Cricket Board, Makes Stunning Claim

IPL 2026: English cricketers have played a major part in the evolution of IPL since its inception in 2008. A majority of English cricketers are currently plying their trades for various IPL sides as it stands. Kevin Pietersen remained one of the most standout players who has made a name for himself with his unique cricketing traits.

Kevin Pietersen Slams English Cricket Board

Pietersen was one of the first English players to feature in the cash-rich league in 2009. In the inaugural year, the English Cricket Board didn't allow centrally contracted players to join IPL, with Dimitri Mascarenhas being the only English cricketer to participate that year. ECB had mandated a three-week window for English cricketers for the IPL at that time. Pietersen had signed for RCB in 2009, and recently, he opened up on how he became a target of the ECB after appearing in the IPL, and it eventually cut short his career.

In an interaction with Ranveer Allahbadia on YouTube, he said, “I made big sacrifices. I lost my career. That’s the reason why everybody in that establishment went against me. "I was 33 when my England career finished, after 104 Test matches. I should have played 150-160 Tests and scored 12,000-13,000 runs. That's what I should have achieved."

Kevin Pietersen Played For Several Years In IPL

Pietersen had gone on to represent various IPL teams, including the likes of Delhi Capitals, Rising Pune Supergiants and Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 36 matches, Pietersen amassed 1001 runs at an average of 37.07. His most valuable contribution came in the year 2012, when he amassed 305 runs for Delhi Capitals, including a century.

Advertisement

The 45-year-old is currently commenting in IPL 2026 for the official broadcaster. Pietersen also happened to be the mentor of DC last season, but he didn't renew his contract this term.