Lucknow Super Giants Appoint Ex-KKR and India Bowling Coach Bharat Arun Ahead Of IPL 2026: Report

Lucknow Super Giants have appointed Bharat Arun as their bowling coach for the IPL 2026 season, as per a Cricbuzz report. Bharat left KKR after a four-year successful stint, including the title-winning season in IPL 2024.

As per the Cricbuzz report, the former Indian bowling coach penned a two-year deal with the Rishabh Pant-led IPL franchise. The development came after KKR decided to shake up things and chose to part ways with head coach Chandrakant Pandit. Arun was a part of Ravi Shahstri's c

Bharat Arun's appointment means Zaheer Khan could be relieved of his duties. The former Indian fast bowler was appointed as the mentor of LSG last season and signed a one-year deal as per Cricbuzz. Zaheer's position as mentor is under review and there is a possibility that he might leave LSG ahead of IPL 2026.

LSG roped in Rishabh Pant by splashing a whopping INR 27 crore on him at the IPL 2025 mega auction and handed him the captaincy from KL Rahul, who went on to join Delhi Capitals. The IPL side finished 7th last season and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

It seems KKR had an amicable settlement with Bharat Arun regarding his departure, and mentor Dwayne Bravo is also likely to be responsible for the bowling strategies, as per the report. KKR didn't have the desired performance last season and only managed to clinch 8th position in the IPL 2025 points table.