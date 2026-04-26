Lungi Ngidi Breaks Silence; Confirms 'All Good' After Suffering Horrific Neck Injury During IPL 2026 DC vs PBKS Match

IPL 2026, DC vs PBKS: South African pacer Lungi Ngidi has finally broken silence after the near-fatal injury on Saturday on his neck which forced him to be taken to the hospital. Ngidi hurt himself during the match while attempting to take a catch running behind. After falling flush on his head and hurting his neck, the medical team instantly rushed in and soon after a few initial checks, he was stretchered off. The pacer was then taken to the nearby Max Hospital in Rajendra Nagar, Delhi, and discharged a few hours later.

In what would come as a massive relief for his fans, he confirmed that he is alright on Sunday via Instagram post.

‘All good’

“Thank you for the messages, all good,” Ngidi wrote on Instagram Stories.

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Delhi Capitals (DC) Director of Cricket Venugopal Rao said a few hours after the episode: “Still, I think it is not serious. He is still in the hospital. We will update, but nothing serious,” Rao said after the game ended. On the confusion around concussion substitution, where Dushmantha Chameera was named first and later replaced by Vipraj Nigam, Rao clarified, “Only four overseas players are allowed. There is a rule. We cannot take a fifth overseas player. Simple.”

“First of all, player safety is always important. Whatever happens, we play this game, but safety comes first. When we see this kind of scoreboard, we missed his 24 balls, four overs, it makes a difference. We hope Lungi Ngidi recovers fast and comes back. I cannot comment on more right now," he added.

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Interesting to see if Ngidi can play the remaining games for the Capitals or not.