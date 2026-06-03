'Madhya Pradesh League Is Building A Stronger Pathway For Cricketers': MPCA President Mahanaaryaman Scindia

The Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup returns for its third season, bigger and more exciting than ever, promising even more thrilling cricket and opportunities for emerging talent.

Reflecting on the expansion of the league, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) President Mahanaaryaman Scindia said the addition of new franchises has opened up more doors for young cricketers across the state, giving them a larger platform to showcase their skills and accelerate their cricketing journey.

"The expansion of the league with new teams is all about creating more opportunities for young cricketers. More teams mean more players get the chance to compete, showcase their talent and gain valuable exposure. Our aim is to build a stronger pathway for aspiring players and help more of them progress to higher levels of the game, whether it is the IPL, WPL or even representing India in the future,” he said.

He further praised the cricketing ecosystem in Madhya Pradesh and highlighted how it has played a key role in helping talented players earn recognition at the highest level. According to Mahanaaryaman Scindia, the league has helped several promising cricketers come into the spotlight and gain valuable exposure.

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“Over the last few years, Madhya Pradesh cricket has made tremendous progress. We have seen players from the state perform at the highest level, from Rajat Patidar leading an IPL-winning team to emerging talents making their mark in franchise cricket. The same growth is visible in women’s cricket as well, with several players earning recognition through their performances,” he added.

The Madhya Pradesh League continues to grow rapidly and has established itself as one of the most exciting state-level cricket tournaments in the country. This season marks a major step forward for the competition, with the introduction of new franchises in both the men’s and women’s categories.

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The men’s tournament has expanded to 10 teams, with Malwa Stallions, Ujjain Falcons and Royal Nimar Eagles making their debut. They join defending champions Bhopal Leopards, along with Bundelkhand Bulls, Chambal Ghariyals, Gwalior Cheetahs, Indore Pink Panthers, Jabalpur Royal Lions and Rewa Jaguars.

The women’s competition has also witnessed significant growth. New teams Gwalior Shernis and Royal Nimar Eagles will feature alongside Bhopal Wolves, Bundelkhand Bulls and Chambal Ghariyals, making it a five-team tournament.

Matches will be played across two venues, Holkar Stadium and Daly College in Indore. The season will get underway with a clash between Gwalior Cheetahs and debutants Ujjain Falcons at the Holkar Stadium, with both sides keen to make a winning start to their campaign.