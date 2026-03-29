Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Lauds Jammu And Kashmir's Maiden Ranji Trophy Triumph, Praises Region's Growing Sporting Culture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Jammu and Kashmir's emergence as a hub for sporting excellence, congratulating the region's cricket team on clinching their maiden Ranji Trophy title.



Addressing the nation on Sunday during the 132nd episode of his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat", the Prime Minister reflected on J-K's historic victory in the Ranji Trophy final in Hubballi, where the Paras Dogra-led side defeated Karnataka to lift their first domestic crown.



"Towards the end of last month, a highly intriguing contest unfolded in Hubballi, Karnataka, where the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team claimed the Ranji Trophy. The most gratifying aspect is that, after a long wait of nearly seven decades, this team secured its maiden Ranji title," said PM.



Modi also singled out seamer Auqib Nabi for his outstanding performance during the season.



"Today, the performance of young Kashmiri bowler Auqib Nabi--who has taken 60 wickets in the Ranji season--is also being widely discussed across the country," he said.



He noted that the landmark triumph has sparked widespread celebrations across the Union Territory.



"This victory has left the team's players and coaching staff, as well as the people of Jammu and Kashmir, absolutely thrilled," he added.



Highlighting the region's deep-rooted sporting culture, the Prime Minister said Jammu and Kashmir is steadily gaining recognition as a venue for major sporting events.



"The people of Jammu and Kashmir have always displayed an extraordinary passion for sports. I am delighted that the region is now emerging as a hub for major sporting events as well," he said.



The Prime Minister also referred to the successful hosting of the Khelo India Winter Games 2026, with the first phase held in Ladakh from January 20 to 26, featuring over 900 athletes from 25 states and Union Territories competing across six disciplines in Gulmarg and Leh. The closing ceremony of the second leg was held in Gulmarg on February 26.



"Gulmarg has already established a distinct identity for itself as the venue for the Khelo India Winter Games. Sports such as football are also immensely popular among the youth here", PM Modi said.