Marco Jansen Speaks Off His Jasprit Bumrah Admiration: 'I Looked At His Replays'

South Africa's speedster Marco Jansen revealed he tried to replicate India's ace Jasprit Bumrah's bowling technique after watching his replays from the first Test match in Kolkata last year. Jansen said he tried Bumrah's bowling technique in the warm-up games of the ongoing T20 World Cup and felt the ball was actually moving off the wicket with quick and sharp movement of the pitch. "In the first Test match [in Kolkata], I looked at [Jasprit Bumrah], at the replays of his wickets, and I saw from his hand and the ball that there were so many revs on the ball. I figured, let me just try and emulate what he's doing," Jansen said as per ESPNcricinfo.



"So in the warm-up, I did it, and it looked like something was happening. It seemed like the ball was actually moving off the wicket, and it was like that sharp, quick movement. Then I tried it in the match, and I took two wickets quickly, and I just sort of stuck with it and went with it."



Jansen's remarks came ahead of the Proteas semi-final clash against New Zealand at the same venue where he tried to replicate Bumrah's bowling technique, Kolkata's Eden Gardens.



South Africa and New Zealand have traversed very different paths to get to their semifinal destinations. Jansen has had a brilliant outing in the T20 WC so far with the ball, scalping 11 wickets in five matches at an average of 16.72.