Massive Jasprit Bumrah Update Emerges As India Star Offers Clarity on Seamer's Health Before Namibia Clash

Team India star Tilak Varma has offered a clinical update on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the Men in Blue's group-stage clash against Namibia. Tilak has revealed that the Indian seamer is fine and has been doing better. The batter added that he is hopeful to have Bumrah back in the team.

Jasprit Bumrah missed out on India's group-stage opening clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at home against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium. The Indian seamer was under the weather and missed out on action.

Tilak Verma Issues A Huge Jasprit Bumrah Update

On the eve of the India vs Namibia clash, Tilak Verma revealed that Jasprit Bumrah is doing better and is hopeful to see him back in action for the Namibia clash. While the batter revealed that Bumrah is fine now, it is the team that will make the call on whether he will be a part of the Playing XI.

"He is absolutely fine now. He is doing better, and as I said, we have got one more day, so hopefully he will be back in the team. If he is doing better, then the team takes a call, and I think he will be back tomorrow for the second game," Tilak Varma said at the pre-match press conference.

Even though Jasprit Bumrah missed out, Mohammed Siraj made a tremendous impact in the group-stage opener between India and the US, securing a solid 3/29 spell in the match-up.

Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel also contributed well, securing two wickets respectively. Even Varun Chakaravarthy picked up a wicket in the competition.

Team India Gears Up For Crucial Namibia Clash

Following a thrilling victory over the US in Mumbai, Team India's next big mission would be to remain unbeaten, wieh with their next challenge being Namibia.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team underwent rigorous training at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. After being challenged by the USA bowlers, the batters would be the major highlight in tackling the problem.