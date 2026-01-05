Michael Neser Sheds Light On Stokes-Labuschagne Face-off In Sydney Test: 'He Can Get Under Your Skin'

Australia vs England: Marnus Labuschagne was at the centre of attention on Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney, making his presence felt with both bat and ball while also engaging in a fiery on-field exchange with England captain Ben Stokes late on Monday.

The Australian batter appeared to get under Stokes' skin during a heated moment just before stumps while he was batting. However, Stokes had the final say as he dismissed Labuschagne for 48 in the first innings, denying him a half-century. Labuschagne's knock came off 68 deliveries and played a key role in Australia's reply.

When asked about the confrontation during the post-day press conference, Michael Neser brushed aside the incident, “Not a clue...”

He later explained Labuschagne's competitive nature, saying, "It's just the fact that he's such a strong competitor that he can get under your skin. It's just Marnus for you."

Labuschagne also impressed with the ball earlier, showcasing his value as a part-time option. Speaking about his bowling, Neser said, "He loves bowling. We've seen it in (Sheffield) Shield cricket. It's not a surprise to us, because he's actually done that role quite often in Shield cricket and got a fair few wickets bowling short."

He removed Jamie Smith, who was well set on 46. Smith fell into the trap, going after a short ball and finding a fielder on the boundary just before lunch.

Highlighting Labuschagne's bowling skills further, Neser added, "It's not like it's just a fluke. He's actually practiced it. The one thing about Marnus is his quicker ball is actually quite a lot quicker - he was in the 130s (kph), and then he can bowl anywhere from 112 to 130, so it's quite hard to get a read on him when he's going like that."