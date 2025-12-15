Michael Vaughan Narrowly Escapes Bondi Beach Shooting, Narrates Ordeal: 'Was Scary, Now Home Safe'

Former England captain Michael Vaughan and his family found themselves near the terror attack site in Bondi, Sydney, on December 14, 2025. The cricket commentator revealed that he was in a restaurant nearby during the attack and survived by staying in the locked building.

Nearly 15 people were killed in the terror attack after two gunmen, a father and his son, started shooting at a Jewish celebration that was taking place in Bondi Beach. The father died at the scene, while his 24-year-old son is in the hospital in critical condition.

Michael Vaughan Survives Bondi Terror Attack

Vaughan described the experience as a terrifying ordeal and shared that this attack will terrorize families forever. Additionally, he reflected that hearing the gunshots so close to him was scary and terrifying.

Following the attack, Vaughan took to X (formerly Twitter) to reflect on the incident. He wrote, "Being locked in a restaurant in Bondi was scary .. Now home safe .. but thanks so much to the emergency services and the guy who confronted the terrorist .. thoughts with all who have been affected .. xxx."

In his opinion piece for The Sunday Morning Herald, he wrote, "To be so close that you can hear it happening is terrifying... You know what's happening around you, but you don't want to believe it's happening."

The Former Cricketer Praises Ahmed al Ahmed For His Heroics

Ahmed al Ahmed, the fruit seller at Bondi Beach, became an overnight sensation in Australia for his heroic acts in the terror attack. Ahmed, without fearing for his life, tackled one of the gunmen and even unarmed him.

While talking to Piers Morgan about Ahmed, Michael Vaughan shared, "You just know how people are gonna react. Anyone is going to run away from the situation. That’s probably how most people would react to make sure they are fine. But the thing that he ran, jumped on the back of someone who had a gun, managed to wrestle it off him, and then he didn’t shoot him."

He further added, "He had the gun, then he just put it down and got shot himself. I can’t even for my life think what I would do in that situation, but I don’t think I would have done that."