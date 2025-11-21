Mitchell Starc & Ben Stokes Ignite Chaos As 19 Wickets Tumble In Day One Of Ashes Series Opener In Perth's Spicy Track

It was a chaotic day in Perth as the Ashes series opened with a bang. On a track which promised proper assistance to the bowlers, Australia's Mitchell Starc and England's Ben Stokes unleashed chaos with the ball as they toppled wickets left and right, prompting excitement among fans of both countries.

Mitchell Starc Decimates England, Records Best-Bowling Figures

On a bouncy Perth surface, the entertainment began from the start when England opted to bat first after winning the toss. Mitchel Starc opened Australia's wicket account before England could even pick up runs. A sharp catch from Usman Khawaja and Crawley was Starc's first victim.

All hell broke loose after that as Mitchell Starc led the pace attack from the front and secured key wickets. Both the England openers fell prey to Starc's lethal spell. Ben Duckett was dismissed at 21 via an LBW dismissal.

Joe Root started with a woesome duck in Perth, but Ollie Pope and Harry Brook resisted the attack by scoring 46 and 52 runs on the scoreboard.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith posted a crucial 33, while England Captain Ben Stokes was bowled out in just six runs by Starc, who went on to secure his best-ever bowling figures.

England's lower order was left in to dust, and they were bowled out at 172 runs.

Ben Stokes Nails A Fifer To Rattle Aussie Batters

When Australian batters took the strike on day one, the English bowlers were locked in for the attack as they rained down mayhem on them. Debutant Jake Weatherald was dismissed for a two-ball duck, while Marnus Labuschagne was taken down at nine. Both the Aussie openers were hunted down by Jofra Archer.

Brydon Carse also chipped in by taking down captain Steve Smith, who scored 17 runs. He also brought down Usman Khawaja, who managed to score just two.

Captain Ben Stokes was a man on a mission as he crumbled the Australian batting line-up with his stellar bowling spell. He notched up a five-wicket haul in just six overs and brought down key Australian batters like Travis Head, Alex Carey and Cameron Green.

He also scalped Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland's wickets, taking his bowling figures to five for 23.