Mitchell Starc's All-round Brilliance Puts Australia In Charge At The Gabba; Hosts Reduce England To 134/6 In One-sided Day 3

Australia cemented their dominance in the second Ashes Test at The Gabba on day three, first extending their substantial first-innings lead before their bowlers struck crucial blows under the floodlights to leave England reeling at 134/6, still trailing by 43 runs, in their second innings.

Resuming at 378/6, Australia's lower order, led by Mitchell Starc, ensured the home side capitalised fully on their position. Starc, who came into the day unbeaten, smashed 77 runs, helping Australia stretch their first innings total to 511. He joined hands with Scott Boland (21) to stitch a crucial 75-run partnership. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey also made a valuable 63. Brydon Carse was the pick of the English bowlers, finishing with 4/152.

The final few wickets fell relatively quickly after the pair's partnership, with England's bowlers toiling in the morning session. The massive total meant Australia secured a commanding 177-run first-innings lead.

Chasing down the 177-run deficit under the day-night conditions, openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett started things aggressively. They did well to wipe off 48 runs from the deficit in just 7.3 overs. However, the Australian quicks soon found their rhythm as Scott Boland claimed the first wicket, trapping Ben Duckett (15). The key breakthroughs came later with Michael Neser removing both Ollie Pope (26) and the set opener Zak Crawley (44).

Advertisement

While the England batters continued to score at a good run rate, the Aussie quicks kept chipping away at regular intervals. The day ended with the wicket of England wicket-keeper Jaimie Smith (4), who was removed by Starc. Earlier, Joe Root (15) and Harry Brook (15) fell to Starc and Scott Boland, respectively, marking a key turnaround in the momentum of England's innings. Starc, Neser and Boland ended the day with two wickets each to their names.

After Stumps on Day 3, Boland said Australia focused on bowling in the right areas, trusting that the pitch's variable bounce would create chances. He praised the lower order's effort to tire England's bowlers and extend play into the night session. Boland also praised Starc's batting and noted that while all fast bowlers deal with niggles, Starc handles them well.

Advertisement