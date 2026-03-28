Mitchell Starc Slams 'Misinformed' Claims About His Injury, Apologises To DC And Fans For Delay In IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has responded strongly to his critics after his arrival for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season was delayed, saying that "certain individuals" have provided "heavily misinformed" opinions about his injury.

Notably, the premier Aussie speedster is yet to join the Delhi Capitals (DC) squad for the IPL 2026 season, set to start today. The Australians' delayed arrival sparked outrage from some cricket experts and fans alike.

Earlier, DC head coach Hemang Badani provided an update on Starc's availability, saying that they are awaiting clearance from Cricket Australia for Starc's arrival in the squad. He noted that the Starc's fitness and workload are being monitored, and the team will provide updates once the NOC is received from Cricket Australia.

However, Starc has now clarified on Instagram that he is currently recovering from a shoulder and elbow injury and that he only discovered the full extent of his injury after the Australian summer. He also criticised "misinformed" media claims about his IPL participation, saying some individuals wrongly speculated about his fitness.

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"Despite the opinions and views of certain individuals with their platforms in and through the Indian media, I'm currently rehabbing and managing an injury in my shoulder and elbow of which I didn't know the extent of during the Australian summer. These individuals have made some strong statements around involvement in the IPL and provided heavily misinformed opinions of players, preached them as facts, and claim to know my body better than me," he said in a story posted on his Instagram.

Starc also apologised to the Delhi Capitals and fans for missing the early part of the season but expressed his commitment to join the team as soon as he is fit, staying in regular contact with the franchise.

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"With that said I do acknowledge this injury setback and timing is disruptive to the Delhi team and I apologise for that and to the fans for not being available for the early part of this season. I remain committed to join DC, are in continual communication updating the team and will continue to do what I can to be available for DC asap," Starc added.