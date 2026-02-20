Mohammed Shami Advises Aquib Nabi To "Focus On Stumps" After J&k Defeat Bengal To Reach Ranji Trophy Final For First Time

Following Jammu and Kashmir's historic qualification for the Ranji Trophy final, Indian veteran pacer Mohammed Shami shared some tips, insights and memories with ecstatic J-K players, particularly batter Abdul Samad and pacer Aquib Nabi Dar.



Nabi's remarkable nine-wicket haul, which included a first-innings fifer and important batting contributions from skipper Paras Dogra and Abdul Samad, proved decisive as J-K defeated a star-studded, in-form Bengal unit at their own backyard by six wickets to march into their first-ever Ranji Trophy final a couple of days back.



In a video shared by the BCCI Domestic X handle, Shami was seen interacting with Jammu and Kashmir players post-match.



To Nabi, Shami offered focused advice on line and length, saying he should concentrate on hitting the stumps and "forget everything else".



"No problem. Swing-wise, length-wise, or... I mean, how much to bowl, which ball to bowl, forget about that. Forget about the 22 yards, thinking the pitch is like this or that. From your run-up, your focus should be on the stumps. Forget everything else, what is happening here, what is happening there. There is no problem with the run-up. If there is a problem with it, we will see then," Shami said.



Aquib Nabi is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, claiming 55 wickets in nine matches at an average of 12.72, including six five-wicket hauls and four four-wicket hauls, with best figures of 7/24.



On the other hand, Shami ended his Ranji campaign with 37 wickets in seven matches at an average of 16.72, with a four-fer and three five-fors to his name and best figures of 8/90, which came during the semifinal against J-K.

Coming to the match, J-K won the toss and elected to field first. A century from Sudip Kumar Gharami (146) guided Bengal to 328 runs, with Aquib (5/87) and Sunil Kumar (3/41) being the pick of the bowlers for J&K. Bengal led by 25 runs.



Despite fifties from Abdul (82) and skipper Paras (58), J&K was skittled out for 302 runs, with Shami (8/90) running riot through J&K's line-up. It was a partnership of 64 runs for the ninth wicket between Aquib Nabi (42) and Yudhvir Singh (33), which took J&K near the 300-run mark. Bengal led by 26 runs.

